Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL – Defense World

Posted by admin on Jun 30th, 2022

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,234.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,575.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,280.30.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

