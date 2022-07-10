Nothing Ear (1) Price in India to be Hiked on November 10 Due to Rise in Component and Production Costs, Here& – MySmartPrice

Let’s take a look at the Nothing Ear (1) price in India, specs and other details.
Nothing launched the Ear (1) Truly wireless earbuds (TWS) earlier this year. The TWS gained a lot of hype, mainly due to is design language and set of premium features at an affordable price point. Nothing launched the Ear (1) in India for Rs 5,999. For the price, users gor premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, fast charging, etc. The TWS is also available at a discounted price of Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which will last until October 23. Nothing has now announced that following the sale, the company will hike the price of its TWS in India. Let’s take a look at the Nothing Ear (1) price in India, specs and other details.
Nothing has officially increased the price of its budget Ear (1) TWS in India. The earbuds, which were launched for Rs 5,999, will be Rs 1,000 expensive. Nothing Ear (1) will cost Rs 6,999 starting November 10 in India. The company stated that the price hike is due to the rising cost of components and production process. Despite the price hike, the Nothing TWS will continue to be available at a lower price in India compared to the global markets.
Meanwhile, the earbuds are available at a discounted price during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Customers can purchase the Ear 1 in India for Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart sale. Following the end of the sale, the earbuds are likely to be available for Rs 5,999, which is the original price of the TWS in India.
As mentioned above, the TWS comes with premium features like ANC. It has two levels of ANC, which can be adjusted in the Ear 1 app. The earbuds also support Transparency mode, which uses three in-built HD mics to cancel out outside noise.
The earbuds sport a stem design with a semi-transparent design. The stem houses the battery and other sensors. Each earbud is claimed to offer up to 5.7 hours of listening time on a single charge. Combined with the charging case, the Ear 1 offers up to 34 hours of battery life.
Thanks for reading till the end of this article. For more such informative and exclusive tech content, like our Facebook page
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
iQOO Neo 6 5G vs POCO F4 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
OnePlus 9 RT vs OnePlus 10R
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 10R
Realme 9 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Realme 9 Pro vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
Nothing Ear (1) Price in India to be Hiked on November 10 Due to Rise in Component and Production Costs, Here& – MySmartPrice
Let’s take a look at the Nothing Ear (1) price in India, specs and other details.