Hulu Movie 'Prey' Will World Premiere on the Big Screen at San Diego Comic-Con This Month – Bloody Disgusting

Ads

Bill Skarsgård Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’ Moves to September 2022

Hulu Movie ‘Prey’ Will World Premiere on the Big Screen at San Diego Comic-Con This Month

‘Nyctophobia’ – RZA Executive Producing Horror Movie About a Supernatural Blackout

Horror Movie ‘Trinket Box’ Will Unlock a Historical Darkness

Netflix’s ‘Incantation’ Review – A Unique Found Footage Approach with Familiar Execution

Bloody Disgusting’s SCREAMBOX Now the Exclusive Streaming Home of “Toxic Crusaders”!

New Featurette for Netflix’s “Resident Evil” Spotlights Monsters and Character Insight [Exclusive]

“Primal” Season 2 Trailer – Genndy Tartakovsky’s Series Finally Returns This Month!

“Evil” Season 4 – Paramount+ Has Renewed the Hit Horror Series

New “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” Trailer Sets Up Slasher Reboot

Netflix’s ‘Incantation’ Review – A Unique Found Footage Approach with Familiar Execution

“Stranger Things 4” Volume 2 Review – Action-Heavy Fight Against Vecna Sets the Stage for Final Season

‘Night Shift’ Review – Cat and Mouse Invasion Thriller Maintains Suspense Through Simplicity

‘The Third Saturday in October’ Review – Slasher Homage Experiments With Nostalgia

‘The Third Saturday in October Part V’ Review – Infectious Slasher Homage Recreates the Video Store Era

No Bosses Allowed: Six of the Scariest ‘Silent Hill’ Monsters!

‘Chaw’: South Korean Eco-Horror Goes Hog Wild [Horrors Elsewhere]

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Deleted Scenes – What We Might Be Getting from the 4K Release

‘The Black Phone’ and Six of the Best Captivity-Based Horror Movies

We Could Have Been Friends: The Prison of Bitterness in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’

‘Hypochondriac’ Trailer – SXSW Horror Movie Tackles Mental Illness Later This Summer

WARGASM Take on the Elite in Zombie-Themed “Fukstar” Music Video

Cult Simulator ‘Cult of the Lamb’ Releases Next Month

Survival Game Set in the ‘Terminator’ Universe Revealed by Nacon Studio Milan [Trailer]

‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ Reports for Duty June 2023, New Gameplay Trailer Released [Watch]

‘Army of Darkness’ Map Being Added to ‘Evil Dead: The Game’ on July 13!

No Bosses Allowed: Six of the Scariest ‘Silent Hill’ Monsters!

Cult Simulator ‘Cult of the Lamb’ Releases Next Month

Survival Game Set in the ‘Terminator’ Universe Revealed by Nacon Studio Milan [Trailer]

‘RoboCop: Rogue City’ Reports for Duty June 2023, New Gameplay Trailer Released [Watch]

Published

on

By

Dan Trachtenberg‘s (10 Cloverfield Lane) Prey is coming exclusively to Hulu on August 5, but select fans will be able to experience the film on the big screen later this month.

Collider reports this afternoon that they’ll be hosting the World Premiere of Prey at San Diego Comic-Con, the screening taking place on Thursday night, July 21st at 8:30pm.

“Following the screening we’ll have Amber Midthunder (“Naru”), Dakota Beavers (“Taabe”), Dane DiLiegro (“The Predator”), producer Jhane Myers, and director Dan Trachtenberg for the Q&A,” Collider reports, noting that the screening is open to EVERYONE – even if you’re not attending SDCC. So how do you secure your tickets? Collider explains…

“If you’d like to get free tickets to the screening, you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Prey at Comic-Con.” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. Since so many people are going to ask for tickets, you might want to also include a few sentences on why you should be one of the winners.”

The website will be accepting entries until July 16th at 12pm PST, and the winners will be contacted the following day. Head over to Collider to learn more about the premiere event.



Amber Midthunder (“Legion”) stars in Hulu’s upcoming Predator prequel movie Prey as a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.



Writer in the horror community since 2008. Editor in Chief of Bloody Disgusting. Owns Eli Roth’s prop corpse from Piranha 3D. Has four awesome cats. Still plays with toys.

‘Prey’ – Dan Trachtenberg on How One Character from the Original Inspired His New ‘Predator’ Movie

New ‘Prey’ Image Teases a Scarier Predator Than We’ve Ever Seen Before

‘Prey’ Officially Rated “R” for Strong Bloody Predator Violence!

Published

on

By

Previously set for release in the U.S. and Canada on August 31, we’ve learned tonight that 20th Century Studios and New Regency have moved Barbarian into September 2022.

The horror-thriller will now release in theaters on September 9, 2022. Interesting to note, that’s the same day Warner Bros. is releasing the new Salem’s Lot. Last we heard, at least.

You can watch the Barbarian trailer here.

In Barbarian, a young woman (Georgina Campbell) traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there.

Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Written and directed by Zach Cregger, the film also stars Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler.

Barbarian reteams Skarsgård with IT: Chapter One and Chapter Two producer Roy Lee, who is also behind The Ring and The Grudge. Boulderlight’s Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz also produce with Arnon Milchan. Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Danny Chan, Alex Lebovici and Bill Skarsgård are the film’s executive producers.

Copyright © 2021 Bloody Disgusting, LLC

You must be to post a comment.

source