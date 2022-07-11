Apple seeds third developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 – The Apple Post

Apple has today rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, continuing the beta cycle following the release of the second developer beta of the software two weeks ago, which brought bug fixes and improvements following the initial reveal and first developer preview of the new updates for iPhone and iPad at WWDC in June.
The second developer betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 made it possible for users to back up their device over LTE, in addition to 5G or a Wi-Fi connection, new Lock screen wallpaper colors, and improved filtering in the Messages app.
Today’s release is expected to have more substantial updates, likely being the first build that includes changes based on feedback provided by beta testers using Apple’s Feedback app.
Changes to the iPhone Lock Screen are arguably iOS 16’s most major update, bringing new personalization options that allow users to change the look of the date and time with type styles and colour choices, add widgets to their Lock Screen to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather and battery levels, relocated notifications, and more.
The new update for iPhone includes the ability to recall and edit sent iMessages, schedule mail, collaborate via Messages, improved Focus options, Live Text for video, multi-stop routing in Maps, Apple Pay Later for users in the US, a rebuilt Home app, new accessibility tools, and more.
iPadOS 16 includes many of the core features of iOS 16, with the exception of Lock Screen updates. The update includes shared tabs and bookmarks in Safari, Stage Manager – a new way to multitask on iPad with resizable windows and multiple overlapping windows in a single view, a new Weather app built specifically for iPad, a redesigned Game Center dashboard, and more.
