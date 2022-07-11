Xbox App comes to 2022 Samsung Smart TVs – Broadband TV News

Ads

June 13, 2022

Samsung is to become the world’s first Smart TV platform to include the Xbox app on Smart TVs.

The world’s leading TV manufacturer has announced the Xbox App will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TVs including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs. Users will be able to stream over 100 high quality games, through the Xbox app, including blockbuster titles like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. They will also be able to play new games as they are released.

The app is taking advantage of advanced motion enhancements and game-play performance technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series.

“Xbox has been an integral partner for Samsung and shares in our vision and dedication to bring the ultimate game streaming experience to everywhere in the home,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with Xbox by adding the Xbox app to Samsung Gaming Hub, which now gives Samsung Smart TV users access to hundreds of Xbox Game Pass games. With the same ease that our customers watch live sports and stream movies on Samsung Neo QLEDs and QLEDs, they can now play their favorite games.”

“We’re on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality,” said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Samsung, a global leader in TVs, on bringing Xbox to more players. Working with Samsung has helped us provide more access to gaming and enabled us to welcome new players into our thriving community.”

The Xbox app will be available on 2022 Samsung Smart TV models beginning June 30th.

Julian Clover

