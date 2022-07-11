The Motorola X30 Pro Will Have A Large Camera Sensor – Android Headlines

Ads
Motorola has about 10% of the smartphone market under its belt right now, and that’s because of its budget phones. However, the company is also working on a new premium phone dubbed. Dubbed the Motorola X30 Pro, this phone might have a large 1/1.22-inch sensor.
In case you haven’t been keeping up with Motorola, the company has been working on some new premium phones this year. It’s already released the Moto Edge+, and we’re expecting to see the Razr 3 foldable phone later on. Seemingly in between these phones, we have the Motorola X30 Pro.
This is expected to be a premium phone with all of the top specs you’d expect from a 2022 flagship. This phone is expected to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. That’s the latest from Qualcomm. The phone is also expected to have a large 6.67-inch OLED display that runs at 144Hz.
Keeping the lights on might be a decently large 4,500mAh battery. Also, that battery could be charged by 125W of power.
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Motorola’s new phone. It’s not because of the processor, battery, RAM, or display. The Motorola X30 Pro is expected to be the first phone to launch with a 200MP camera sensor; that’s huge! You can write an entire book about the pros and cons of having such a large sensor.
However, we can save the debates for after the phone launches. Rumors point to this phone getting the 200MP camera sensor, and this news may have confirmed them. Lenovo China (via GSM Arena) just revealed the sensor size for the Motorola X30 Pro. We’re looking at a 1/1.22-inch sensor. That’s a bit smaller than the 1/1-inch sensor, but it’s still pretty big.
What’s important is that this is the same size as the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP 1 camera. This is the sensor that this phone is rumored to use.
Let’s be honest; Motorola isn’t quite the first company you think about when it comes to smartphone photography. The aforementioned Moto Edge+’s camera was a mediocre performer at best. We’ll have to see if this makes any sort of difference in the camera department for the Motorola X30 Pro.
