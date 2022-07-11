Jeremy Clarkson worries fans with injured baby hare update on farm – 'Save him!' – Express

Ads

Jeremy Clarkson took to Instagram today and shared a photo with a young hare cradled in his hands after the suffered an injury. The former Top Gear presenter worried fans on social media after he shared an update.

In view of his 4.9 million followers, the 62-year-old could be seen holding the baby hare before he made a candid admission.

Jeremy penned: “Baby hare. Dropped 50 feet by a crow.”

Social media users rushed to the comment section as they shared their fears for the animal.

Laura Page mused: “Poor little thing.”

Felipe advised: “Take care of it Mr Clarkson,” while Imran remarked: “Oh no.”

Tracy Powers said: “Oh my goodness. What a lucky escape it’s had.”

Soja added: “Oh! Save him.”

Jeremy regularly updates fans about life on his Cotswolds Farm which has also been turned into the Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm.

The show originally hit our screens in June 2021 and provided a lot of laughs as we followed a new cast of characters struggling to manage a 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.







It was confirmed that the show would return for a second season, and filming began quickly after the announcement.

However, no release date has been officially announced.

Elsewhere, Jeremy shared his woes with the government as he admitted he has had enough.

It comes as Boris Johnson’s government is currently in disarray as the Prime Minister has received a dozen of resignations.

The Conservative leader said it is his “job” to carry on in “difficult circumstances”, as the number of people quitting government roles hits 18 at the time of publication.

Taking to Twitter on July 4, Jeremy admitted he had been left disillusioned by the UK government.

In view of his 7.7 million followers, he tweeted: “Why are we letting the government do what it’s doing? I’ve properly had enough.”

It comes as Britain battles rising inflation and soaring costs.

Last night, Rishi Sunak resigned as chancellor and Sajid Javid quit as health secretary, prompting a flurry of more junior ministers saying they could no longer support Mr Johnson.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson said: “It’s exactly when times are tough, that when the country faces pressures on the economy and pressures on their budgets and when we have the biggest war in Europe for 80 years, that is exactly the moment that you’d expect a government to continue with its work, not to walk away, and to get on with the job.”

After PMQs, Number 10 also said Mr Johnson would fight any fresh vote of confidence in him by backbenchers, and he believed he still had the support of the majority of his MPs.

Jeremy has been vocal in recent months about his criticism of the UK government.

