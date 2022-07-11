5 Cryptocurrencies That Will Beat Ethereum – InvestorPlace

Ads

There are many ways to define beating Ethereum

On Friday, news spread that the popular Squid Game (CCC:SQUID-USD) token was unsellable on PancakeSwap. By Monday, the Binance token had dropped from $2,860 to less than a fraction of a cent.

“People’s portfolios gone [sic] green light to red light,” quipped one Reddit user.

Perhaps it was inevitable something would go wrong. The hype — fueled in no small part by breathless media coverage — ignored many of the glaring red flags of the project. Not only were the SQUID team’s profiles fake, so were borrowed quotes from Elon Musk and claims of a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ) affiliation. A three-year liquidity lock certainly didn’t help either.

By Monday, the Squid Game website had disappeared, along with roughly $3.4 million of investor money. Many will remember this as the largest honeypot scam to date.

Then again, with people shelling out thousands of dollars for tungsten cubes and monkey-themed NFTs these days, perhaps it isn’t so strange that SQUID fooled so many.

Squid Game Token… SafeMoon (CCC:SAFEMOON-USD)… FEG (CCC:FEG-USD)… all of these tokens beat Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) at some point. But most owners eventually lost their shirts as these Spamcoins fell back to earth.

Meanwhile, my No. 1 crypto pick of 2021 has continued its upward climb. Though Ethereum hasn’t been the highest performer this year, it’s undoubtedly provided investors with the best risk-adjusted figures.

How then, to find five cryptocurrencies that will beat Ethereum?

The answer depends on how you define “beating” ETH.

If we’re only looking for raw returns, any five Momentum Master Spamcoins might give investors an advantage — even if only for a couple of days. But when looking for longer-term wins, we’ll have to find coins that are better than Ethereum in their given niche.

The world’s No. 35 largest cryptocurrency might be unfamiliar to most investors — it doesn’t receive the glowing headlines of Ethereum nor the retail love of pup-coins.

But Hedera (CCC:HBAR-USD) has a secret weapon; institutional backing by two dozen heavyweight corporations. HBAR is owned and governed by a consortium of companies including Google (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and Nomura Bank (NYSE: NMR ).

The reason is simple. If a company wants a blockchain application (whether to secure data, financial transactions or anything else), they need a specially-built cryptocurrency that is both 1) widely used and 2) has the capability to encrypt large amounts of information.

That’s where Hedera comes in. Specifically designed with corporate use in mind, HBAR has the ability to store data and manage recordkeeping. Don’t be surprised if Hedera beats ETH in the business realm.

Ethereum has always run into efficiency issues: blocks take 13 to 15 minutes to clear, and the average transaction fee now runs over $50. As far as day-to-day transactions go, ETH has become approximately as unusable as a 7,000-lb Micronesian stone coin.

That’s why upstart Solana (CCC: SOL-USD ) has done so well. With the ability to perform 50,000 transactions per second and a 4-second block time, the cryptocurrency will still be more than three times faster than Ethereum’s “2.0” release in 2022.

Other trailblazers have already demonstrated the benefits of efficiency. Binance Coin (CCC:BNB-USD) is nipping at Ethereum’s heels after dominating the tokenized smart chain space. And stablecoin Tether (CCC:USDT-USD) sees three times more trading volume than Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) thanks to its low costs.

Now it’s Solana’s turn to shine. The “Ethereum Killer” coin has already doubled since I first recommended it. And in a world where momentum matters, it could pay off to add a small amount of SOL to any crypto portfolio.

Internet Computer (CCC:ICP-USD) has been one of the rare disappointments out of the Moonshot Investor. Since September, the crypto has dropped 32% after failing to deliver on its promise of blockchain-powered cloud computing.

Development however, continues to move forward. Last week, developers at DFINITY reached a milestone of 25 blocks per second — a hundred times faster than Solana. And the team looks set to release Bitcoin smart contracts by the end of the year.

The ultimate goal — creating an all-purpose cloud computer — will take more time. Working with encrypted data across multiple nodes is a problem that won’t be solved overnight. But at $46 per coin, ICP is a value play likely to beat Ethereum thanks to its low valuation relative to its level of innovation.

Last Wednesday, I urged Moonshot readers to take 50% profits out of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD). The token had risen too quickly, and something just felt off. Indeed, Oct. 27 would mark Shiba Inu’s all-time high of 8.9 milli-cents. Prices have since declined by nearly 25%.

But taking 50% profits still means a reasonable amount invested. And that brings us to the two top speculative Moonshot plays of the year.

These tokens don’t necessarily provide any utility beyond shifting fortunes from one party to another. But with market capitalizations a fraction of Ethereum’s, both SHIB and FLOKI have a good chance of beating ETH in the short term.

Finally there’s Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ), a cryptocurrency that seems to have a life of its own. That’s the reason I put the crypto on my “five-star” list in January (when prices were still in the pennies) and why I’m still a believer today.

In short, DOGE is a crypto that makes investing fun. People aren’t out to make greed-driven gains like those buying SHIBA or FLOKI (though profits are always welcome). And they’re not buying it because they believe it’s high quality either.

Instead, people buy Dogecoin for the joy of owning and trading a ridiculous asset (much like 4-inch tungsten cubes). 62% of Robinhood’s crypto revenues came from DOGE in Q2 and 40% in Q3.

In April, I urged nonbelievers to put $500 into Dogecoin as a fun crypto experiment into understanding the minds of Generation Reddit. Today, that message still rings true. Because whether Dogecoin is at $0.001… $0.12 or $0.30, it’s still the same beloved coin that so many people once fell in love with.

Very currency. So much wow.

The red ink had barely dried on SQUID’s 99.99% loss before talking heads started asking, “how could crypto investors have been so clueless?”

But in the world of Sh*tcoins, hope springs eternal.

SquidDao (CCC:SQUID-USD), SquidGameToken (CCC:SGT-USD), International Squid Games and others have since replaced the scam token with promises to do better.

“We plan to dox at 50 mill market cap. In the meantime we need to protect ourselves,” writes one. “You will now earn NFT by playing games,” claims another.

Most of these projects will fail to deliver. Much like the Evolved Apes NFT scam, these new SQUID contract owners have little incentive to follow through after an ICO (especially if they’re anonymous). And as usual, it will be the slowest moving investors left holding the bag.

In September, I wrote about Asia Broadband (OTCMKTS: AABB ), a gold mining penny stock that had recently launched a gold-backed cryptocurrency.

Nothing about the company felt right — the firm’s financial statements looked about as fantastical as some of C.S. Lewis’ make-believe worlds, and calls to the listed Mexico office went unanswered.

I still recommended the stock anyway.

“For Reddit investors seeking a thrill ride, the long-term truth might not matter. When other unknown firms like Hello Pal International can rise 4,500% after announcing cryptocurrency dreams, why wouldn’t companies like AABB do the same?”

Asia Broadband has since risen 130% since that call.

Penny stock investors will know it’s always possible to make paper profits on questionable assets. The real money however comes from locking in those gains with timely exits. SQUID investors should take note.

P.S. Do you want to hear more about cryptocurrencies? Penny stocks? Options? Leave me a note at moonshots@investorplace.com or connect with me on LinkedIn and let me know what you’d like to see.

On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing.

