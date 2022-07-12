Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Rumors, leaks, and what we want to see – Android Authority

Ads

Update: July 7, 2022 (01:50 AM ET): We’ve updated this hub to include 360-degree renders of the watches obtained via 91mobiles. These renders show the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from every angle. We’ve also posted details regarding a potential launch date as well as screenshots of software likely to appear on the watches.

Original article: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 successfully raised the bar for Wear OS devices. It even introduced (and monopolized) Wear OS 3, keeping Samsung ahead of the competition for months. However, the device is reaching the end of its fame as the spotlight turns to the next generation. Rumors and speculation suggest that the Galaxy Watch 5 is on its way, and might be bringing some big improvements.

In this twilight zone of a year, it might seem like yesterday that Samsung’s current flagship smartwatch arrived. In reality, the launch of the next generation is already around the corner. A series of leaks have essentially confirmed that a Galaxy Watch 5 is in the works. The real question is how the company will follow up the success of its previous generation and what innovations Samsung has planned to stay ahead of the curve.

Previous generations of the Galaxy Watch line have arrived each year in August. In 2019, we got the Galaxy Watch Active 2 rather than a direct successor to the Galaxy Watch. However, in 2020 Samsung returned to its August launch date with the Galaxy Watch 3.

We expect the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to follow suit and arrive sometime this upcoming August. That means the device is likely only a few months away and, more importantly, will beat the highly anticipated Pixel Watch to users’ wrists.

For what it’s worth, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the watches would be revealed on August 10. He further asserted that the devices would go on sale from August 26.

There has already been plenty of speculation about what we can expect from the next Galaxy Watch and we have no doubt that more leaks and rumors are coming. We’ll keep this coverage updated as we learn more.

We loved the two-prong approach of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Luckily, leaks suggest the next generation will see multiple models as well. So far, specifics have been a bit convoluted, with early rumors suggesting two to three models.

Originally, SamMobile suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 would be nixing the line’s Classic version and instead offering two models: a Galaxy Watch 5 and a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Roughly two weeks later, GalaxyClub reported their discovery that Samsung is developing three versions of the device under different iterations of the codename “Heart.” These include Heart-S, a 40mm or 42mm version with a model number SM-R90x, Heart-L a larger 44mm or 46mm version with model number SM-R91x, and Heart-Pro, a single-sized version with model number SM-R92x. These coded projects seemingly confirm that a Pro model is on the table as well as two other models.

That said, Samsung recently released a new beta update to its Health app, adding support for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models. Notably, the update didn’t mention support for a Classic model, suggesting that Samsung may indeed skip it this time around. However, it could also be that Samsung simply forgot to mention Galaxy Watch 5 Classic support by mistake.

Meanwhile, rumors have been light on what might make the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro “pro” but we’d hope to see upscale design features and high-end materials like those found on the 4 Classic. Early Galaxy Watch 5 Pro rumors suggested a much larger battery as well, but this has not yet been verified.

Evan Blass, known as Evleaks on Twitter, may have more insight to offer. A recent leak from Blass contains a screenshot of code, including the codenames we mentioned above and the proper names for the potential Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line up. It also suggest colors we may expect to see for each model.

The Galaxy Watch 5, in small and large models codenamed Heart-S and Heart-L, is listed in silver or graphite. The Heart-S, or small model, looks like it will also be available in Pink Gold. The Heart-L, or large model, looks like it will be available in Sapphire. Finally a Pro model listed in the code as “Project X” will be available in gray titanium or black titanium.

We got a comprehensive look at the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on July 7, courtesy of 91mobiles. Starting with the standard watch, it’s believed to be a follow-up to the standard Galaxy Watch 4. Check out the 360-degree render below.

91mobiles also posted a 360-degree render of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, showing the larger device in all its glory. You can view that below.

Needless to say, we now have a great idea of what the two watches will look like ahead of the expected launch date. The outlet also posted a few more GIFs showing off the wearables in different colors.

If Samsung increases the Galaxy Watch 5’s battery capacity to 276mAh as rumored, users should be looking at longer use time between charges. That being said, other factors affect battery life, including display resolution, so it’s not yet possible to say if we’ll feel the increase outright.

After the new Galaxy series passed through the FCC in mid-June, we found out that the watches should land with 10W wireless charging support. However, keep in mind that previous Galaxy watches also supported wireless charging but only with specific pads. We still don’t know if the Galaxy Watch 5 series would support charging from all pads.

Rumors about upcoming wearables aren’t always accurate, but in this case, we’re crossing our fingers: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 may also introduce a thermometer function. According to ETNews, this feature would not only be useful for detecting early signs of COVID-19 but it would also be valuable for women tracking their cycles.

Unfortunately, trusted resource Ming-Chi Kuo has voiced some doubts about the plausibility of Samsung getting this sensor ready for launch. He states that algorithm limitations will likely keep it on the shelf for now. This would be disappointing for sure, but at this point, it’s too uncertain to say the possibility should be put to rest.

Tipster Evan Blass also posted screenshots of Wear OS 3.5 and One UI Watch 4.5 on June 30 (seen above). The images show features like the ability to adjust audio for left/right balance, new visibility enhancements, talkback functionality, and dual-SIM support.

We’re guessing that the new software is heading to the Galaxy Watch 5 series as well. Here’s hoping these enhancements come to the Galaxy Watch 4 range too.

The values above reflect the starting price tag for each previous generation of the Galaxy Watch when it launched. Depending on the size and LTE capabilities users selected, pricing rose from there.

With inflation and Pro models to consider, it’s hard to predict where the Galaxy Watch 5 will ring up. According to a leak from WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt the base Galaxy Watch 5 variant in the 40mm case size will ring up at €300, which converts to about $315. The larger model will come in at €350 or about $367. Quand also suggests that LTE models of these models will run €350 (or about $367) and €400 ( or about $420).

Finally, Quandt also leaked prices for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. According to the leak, the Bluetooth model will cost €490, or about $514, while the LTE variant will run shoppers €490 ( or about $567). These prices may vary globally based on taxes and conversions. However, it’s pretty safe to assume the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup is going to be a pricey one.

There are a few other changes we hope Samsung brings to the new lineup. These are in addition to longer battery life (and faster charging), as well as some of the rumored improvements discussed above.

Both older Wear OS watches and past generations of the Galaxy Watch worked with iPhones, but the Galaxy Watch 4 jumped ship. We know most Apple users will opt for the Apple Watch 7 anyway, but who doesn’t like options?

More unfortunate is that some of the device’s most exciting health-tracking features only work if it is paired with a Samsung smartphone. Other Android users do not have access to the ECG, which requires the Samsung Health Monitor app. Blood pressure measurements are also exclusive to Samsung smartphones. We hope to see a Galaxy Watch 5 with tools that all Android users can tap into. If it’s not too farfetched, we’d be happy to include iPhone users too.

We would definitely be on board for the rumored multi-model availability rumored above. However, we would also love to see more band styles and bolder colors from the company. Third-party bands offer users every option from metal and leather to nylon and resin. Luckily, these are often quite affordable. We are also definitely hoping for band compatibility between the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, because we’re well-stocked.

However, more exciting out-of-the-box looks would be fun to see including additional case colors. Is it too much to ask that smaller wrists at least get the same green option as big wrists? Based on the colors tipped off by Evleaks as discussed above, it doesn’t look promising.

Those were all the things we want to see on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, but what are some of your expectations? Drop us a line in the comments section. Also, take our poll above to tell us which upgrade matters to you the most.

