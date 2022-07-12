Nothing Phone (1) India Price Leaked Along With Sales Dates: To Be Available Offline Via Reliance Retail – Trak.in

Ads

The much-awaited Nothing Phone (1) is all set to launch globally and in India on July 12. Already hyped a lot, it will be the first smartphone from Nothing after Ear (1) TWS earbuds. A recent YouTube video from MKBHD revealed the entire design along with the much talked about Glyph LED light interface. The device will run on Snapdragon 778+ 5G along with set of mid-range specifications.

Ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone (1) India price and specifications have been leaked in full glory by RootMyGalaxy. Check out.

Nothing Phone (1) will come in three variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and finally a top-end 12GB RAM model with 256GB storage. The base unit is said to priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), while the 256GB model is tipped to cost $419 (around Rs 32,000). The 12GB model could be priced at $456 (Rs 36,000 Approx).

One needs to wait for two weeks after the launch. Nothing Phone (1) sale dates are yet to be confirmed. Nothing Phone (1) in India is said to be available via Reliance Digital in the offline market.

Nothing Phone (1) will come with 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole cutout on the left corner. The latest phone will powered by the Snapdragon 778+ 5G chipset along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device will boot on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skin. Coming to cameras, the Nothing Phone (1) will pack in a dual-camera setup featuring 50MP primary sensor and a 16MP secondary sensor.

Upfront, it is tipped to come with a 16MP shooter. Nothing Phone (1) will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging viaUSB Type-C charging port and reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Nothing Phone (1) will come in Black and White colour options. This is the first time we’re seeing the black colour and it looks identical to the white option but only even more impressive thanks to the contrast white coloured LED lights.

