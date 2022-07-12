The M2 MacBook Air is the New 13-Inch MacBook Pro – Medium

Ads

Mac O’Clock

Oct 28, 2021

Almost twenty months after it was leaked by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple finally launched the 14-inch MacBook Pro last week, along with its larger sibling the 16-inch MacBook Pro. I had planned to upgrade my 2016 13-inch MacBook…

—

10

—

—

10

The best stories for Apple owners and enthusiasts

Preeth K.P

Cameron Coward

Preeth K.P

Derek

Identity 2.0

Sagenext Infotech LLC

Professor Andy Miah

Preeth K.P

AboutHelpTermsPrivacy

Founder of Legend Software. Author of “Software Engineering a Better Life”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083XJKJN9

Dan Hansen

in

Mac O’Clock

Dominic DiFrancesco

in

Tech For Everyone

Jeff Brown

Andrew Zuo

in

CodeX

Help

Status

Writers

Blog

Careers

Privacy

Terms

About

Knowable

source