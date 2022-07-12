How much is Netflix per month in 2022? (Netflix price) – Netflix Life

Ads

SPAIN – 2021/10/13: In this photo illustration a Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone on top of a computer keyboard. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Netflix has hiked up the cost of its monthly subscription plans, and some subscribers have already begun to see the changes in the Netflix price.

Sadly, we all saw it coming. But we’d wished we had a little more time. The last time the streamer increased its subscription prices was in October 2020. We saw the standard and premium plans go up to $13.99 and $17.99 per month respectively. Initially, the standard plan was set at $12.99 per month and the premium plan at $15.99 per month.

In 2022, Netflix has decided to up the prices of all its plans. Why, you ask? Well, the reason is that subscriber growth had slowed for the streamer in 2021. In just the second quarter of 2021, Netflix lost around 400,000 subscribers. Although the streamer was able to recuperate from those losses by the third quarter, the damage had already been done.

Also, it comes down to how much money Netflix is spending on original content for its platform. The streamer is consistently putting out high-quality content that costs a pretty penny. So Netflix needs money to pay for the new shows and movies.

Ultimately, it’s a business. If we want to see high-quality content constantly, we’re going to have to pay the fee. Continue reading to find out the updated Netflix subscription costs.

Netflix’s Plans and Pricing provided us with how much Netflix is per month in 2022. Also, the new monthly subscription prices were effective immediately for new subscribers on Jan. 14. Existing subscribers begin seeing the price changes sometime after.

Basic Plan – The monthly cost for the basic plan went up from $8.99 to $9.99 a month. In this plan, you can only watch Netflix on one screen at a time. Also, you can download movies and shows on one phone or tablet. This plan also includes unlimited movies, TV shows, and games. Lastly, you have the option to watch movies and shows on a laptop, TV, phone, or tablet.

Standard Plan – The monthly cost for the standard plan increased from $13.99 to $15.49 a month. This plan allows subscribers to watch Netflix on two screens simultaneously. Also, you can download Netflix movies and shows on two phones or tablets. Like the basic plan, you get to watch unlimited movies, TV shows, and games. You also have the option to watch them on your device of choice. Finally, you can watch shows and movies in HD with this plan.

Premium Plan – The monthly cost for the premium plan went from $17.99 to $19.99 a month. In this plan, you can watch Netflix on four screens at the same time. You can also download movies and TV shows on four phones or tablets. Also, you can watch unlimited movies, TV shows, and games on your device of choice. Lastly, you have the option to watch movies and TV shows in HD or Ultra HD.

Which subscription plan do you pay for monthly? Let us know in the comment section below!

