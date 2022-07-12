How do I claim my stimulus check? Step by step guide… – The US Sun

Ads

AN estimated 10million Americans did not receive a stimulus check that they were entitled to, a recent report found.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration conducted the report, revealing several factors as to why payments may be delayed.

Most people received their stimulus checks by check or direct deposit.

Others received them in the form of prepaid debit cards, and some mistook these cards as junk mail and regrettably threw them out.

The report by TIGTA said that manually verifying the stimulus claims and debit card policies has delayed the payments for as many as 10million people.

If you missed out on your payments, you can go to GetYourRefund.org to claim the funds.

If you don't typically file a federal income tax return, this is the step-by-step process you should complete to claim your money.

First, you need to provide the following information:

Filers cannot be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer and have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less if single.

If you're head of the household you must have an income of $112,250 or less, $150,000 or less if married filing a joint return.

Reduced payments are available for those who earn more than the above amounts but still earn less than $99,000 per year or less for individuals.

If you're the head of the household you must have an income of $136,500 per year or less and $198,000 per year or less for married filing jointly.

Use the Non-Filers option to enter your information if you do not normally and did file a federal income tax return for 2019, 2020, or 2021 for any reason including:

Do not use this tool if you will be filing a 2021 return if you received an extension and plan to file before October.

This includes those who file a tax return to get a refund even though they are not required to file a tax return.

Using the tool instead of filing your 2021 return will slow down the processing of your tax return and receiving any tax refund.

For the latest news on direct stimulus payments, check out The Sun's live blog.

And read about a number of state stimulus and guaranteed income programs that have already been approved.

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

First July Social Security check worth up to $4,194 to land in 48 hours

Direct payment of $250 sent out NOW with a bonus $450 due in weeks

Direct payments of $700 for millions of Americans to be sent to bank accounts

Thousands of Americans to get $200 checks – see when they are coming

© 2020 THE SUN, US, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | TERMS OF USE | PRIVACY | YOUR AD CHOICES | SITEMAP

source