In stock: Save $150 on Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 16-inch with 32GB RAM, plus $80 off AC – AppleInsider

Apple’s hard-to-find M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro is in stock right now at Adorama and $150 off (in addition to $80 off AppleCare). Avoid Apple’s own 2-month backorder delay and get the M1 Max MacBook Pro quickly for a fraction of the retail cost.

Apple itself is reporting a mid to late August delivery window for the upgraded 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, but Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama has units in stock right now for easy Father’s Day gift-giving.

Pick up the robust model with Apple’s M1 Max chip featuring a 24-core GPU, 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage. Now $2,949 using this cost-saving activation link and promo code APINSIDER, the Space Gray model is in stock now with free shipping within the contiguous U.S.

AppleCare is discounted too with the same APINSIDER coupon. Normally $399, the extended protection plan is reduced to $319 after the $80 promo code discount.

According to our 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide, which tracks the best MacBook Pro deals across leading Apple resellers, this exclusive promotion delivers the cheapest price on the system itself, with the bonus AppleCare savings offering even greater value. Adorama Edge cardholders can also save an additional 5% or take advantage of special financing, a definite perk on a high-end purchase.

Use coupon code APINSIDER with this pricing link in the same browsing session.

Redeeming the APINSIDER promo codee is quick and easy. Simply follow these steps:

Need help with the coupon? Check out these step-by-step activation instructions.

Amazon's cheapest M1 Mac mini deal is back ahead of Prime Day 2022, with the 256GB model dipping to $569.99 thanks to a $40 instant rebate stacked with $89.01 in bonus savings at checkout.

Prime Day 2022 officially starts July 12, but that isn't stopping Amazon and Best Buy from issuing aggressive discounts on Apple products leading up to the mega shopping event.

Monday's best deals include a refurbished Apple Watch SE for $190, a $699 11-inch iPad Pro, assorted refurbished Amazon Kindle Paperwhites, and much more.

Apple has given consumers two ways to get started with M2, but when deciding whether to go for the M2 MacBook Air or the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's a clear choice for most users.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

