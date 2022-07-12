Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix OTT releases: Vikram, Koffee With Karan, Ranveer vs Wild and more – HT Tech

Ads

OTT releases: After a lackluster week which saw the debut of movies like Samrat Prithviraj and Dhaakad, which did not perform well at the box office, the OTT world is ready to pick up the game this weekend. The biggest release this week is going to be Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, which has broken multiple records at the box office to become the biggest commercial hit of the actor. The movie will now entertain the fans from the comfort of their homes. Alongside, the 7th season of Koffee with Karan will showcase celebrity fun moments and spill all the gossip in filmdom for the viewer’s fun. Ranveer Singh will take on new adventures on Ranveer Singh vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Telugu romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki and wholesome drama Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd also debuted this week. Let’s take a closer look at these movies and shows on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and others.

The first film of Kamal Haasan in more than 4 years has received a grand appreciation by fans in both India and overseas while in the theaters and now it is available to watch on the OTT platform. The movie revolves around a gang of masked murderers that have caused chaos and fear among people and a black ops team that has been tasked with tracking and eliminating them. The action thriller where Haasan has both acted and produced has a talented cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh, Shivani Narayan, Swathishta, Suriya, Gayathri and more.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan will be coming your way this month with more celebrity fun moments, gossip and candid conversations. Karan Johar takes his seat as the host of the show one more time as the expected guests’ list includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday among others. The first episode has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls will team up this month to explore the wilderness in India’s first interactive adventure reality show. The actor will put his survival skills to the test as he fends for himself, crosses dangerous terrains and feeds off of wild delicacies.

This light-hearted romantic comedy revolves around a brahmin guy and a christian woman who fall in love with each other and now the man must teach the woman how to become a brahmin to get the approval of his family. The movie marks the Telugu debut for Nazriya and features Nani, Azhagam Perumal, Nadhiya, Harsha Vardhan, Pavitra Lokesh and others alongside her.

This wholesome series is just 6-episodes long and tells the story of a small-town woman and her struggles as she aims to become a pickle-selling entrepreneur. The show casts Amruta Subhash, Yamini Das, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Anup Soni in lead roles.

