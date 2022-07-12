The Apple TV 4K falls to a new all-time low of $120 – Yahoo Finance

Ads

If you've been holding out for a Prime Day deal on the Apple TV 4K, there's no need to wait — the 32GB model has just dropped to $120 or 33 percent ($59) off the regular price. That's the cheapest we've seen yet on Apple's streaming device that offers features like 4K HDR, gaming, the Siri Remote and more.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon – $120

The latest Apple TV 4K model garnered a 90 score in our Engadget review. It's more refined that ever, thanks to the updated Siri Remote and a more powerful A12 Bionic chip that delivers HDR video at up to 60 fps, while also offering improved gaming performance.

Though it's not the cheapest streaming box out there, it's the best premium device and a top choice for Apple users. Siri handles voice commands with aplomb, and it's equally easy to operate the remote manually. You can use AirPlay to share video, photos and more from your other Apple devices to your TV. There's the option to see a live feed of HomeKit-enabled cameras and to control smart home devices through Apple TV 4K, and, if you have the relevant subscription, an ever-growing library of games available through Apple Arcade.

Naturally, it also supports all manner of streaming content including Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and more. As mentioned, the biggest drawback is the price, but the $59 discount makes it a very competitive option.

