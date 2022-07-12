Where to Buy the M2 MacBook Pro 2022 – iMore

Ads

Source: Apple

The MacBook Pro M2 13-inch is here! Now that the latest MacBook has been released, you may be asking yourself the question – where do I even order a MacBook Pro M2? Worry no longer – we’ve looked all over various retailers, and formed a list of the best places to find the new MacBook Pro.

Pretty much every good retailer that sells Apple computers at this point – you can of course spec your own MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) at the Apple Website, and choose a maximum of 24GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD. These upgrades will cost extra, however – all the way up to $2,500. You could always hop over to B&H photo and order a machine from there, they have a good number of different specs that you can opt for. Amazon as well have stock – but only for the base two models, so if you want more than 8GB of RAM then you may want to look elsewhere.

B&H Photo has a good range of different MacBook Pro M2’s to buy, with all the different RAM and SSD combinations you could want. Worth bearing in mind however that the only option you order today is the $1400 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM model. The rest are still on preorder.

While Amazon don’t have the same number of options available regarding SSD size and only one option with RAM, they’ve still got the MacBook Pro M2 you can order now.

Apple US has now got all the configuration options working, although it seems as though the 24GB RAM models are shipping out slightly later than the other versions – we’re looking at a 4-6 week wait.

In the UK, you can still hop over to the Apple UK website to configure a machine, although you’ll pay slightly more for a fully specced machine at £2,549. Currys also has machines you can order today, but the only RAM option you have is 8GB. Amazon has stock too, but like in the states, the only option you’ll find is for a 256GB or 512GB SSD. If you hop over to John Lewis, you’ll find the same 8GB RAM options, but also some extra offers of a few months free Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

In the UK, you can grab a MacBook Pro M2 from Currys – but you’re only going to be able to get 8GB of Memory. You can choose a bigger SSD however.

Amazon UK has stock available to order, but just like in the US, the only choice in machine you’ll get is either the 256GB or 512GB SSD options.

You can still go straight to the horse’s mouth in the UK as well, and spec out your machine on the Apple UK website. All of the configuration options are available now, but the 24GB RAM models will take 4-6 weeks to arrive.

Department store John Lewis has two options of the MacBook Pro 2022 available to order, and unlike elsewhere, you’ll get some other offers too. There are 6 months of free Apple Music and Apple Arcade on offer when you buy any Mac product.

You’re going to have to be careful when looking at the MacBook Pro 2022 – it looks almost identical to the previous model, and you may well find other retailers with very similar machines to the latest model. In the run-up to the machine’s release, there will be various retailers who pop the new machines to preorder alongside older models. On Apple’s store, it’s easy to be sure what MacBook you’re buying – the 2022 model is the only version available of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Elsewhere, it may be trickier – In this case, just make sure that the MacBook you’re buying has the M2 chip under the hood – this is the biggest difference between the old and the new.

They’re out! You can order them now, so hop to it!

Oh, you’re still here? Ah, you’ve seen the new MacBook Air hands-on preview as well. If you’re wondering whether you should wait for the shiny new MacBook Air 2022, check out our MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro 2022. If you’re interested in pre-ordering one of those, keep it locked to iMore and we’ll let you know when you can – and whether you should or not.

Fancy a MacBook deal? Prime Day is coming up soon, so take a look at our Prime Day MacBook deals hub. Oh, and don’t forget to look at the best MacBook Pro cases. These are expensive devices, and the same cases for the 2020 MacBook Pro will fit your new MacBook Pro M2.

Updated 24 June after release

