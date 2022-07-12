Direct payments worth up to $650 going out to hundreds of thousands of Americans right NOW – how to apply… – The US Sun

Ads

HUNDREDS of thousands of Americans will see more money this month.

Direct payments worth up to $650 are being sent to eligible Pennsylvania residents.

There is still more time to claim the cash.

Older and disabled Pennsylvania residents have been given until the end of the year to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue (DOE) recently announced the deadline to submit applications has been extended from June 30 to December 31.

It's free to apply for the rebate.

The program benefits Pennsylvania residents who are:

There is also an income ceiling threshold.

The limit is $35,000 or over annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, but half of any Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, though some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates of up to $975.

Renters and homeowners who make $8,000 or less qualify for the maximum $650 rebate.

Those making $8,001 to $15,000 will get $500.

The rest of the rebates per income range is as follows:

Claimants are encouraged to file their rebate applications online by visiting the Pennsylvania DOE.

However, the rules require the Department of Revenue to evaluate the program before that date to see if funds are available to extend the deadline.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department already has started processing rebate payments.

Direct deposit payments started going out on July 1.

The state treasury works with the Department of Revenue to process as many payments as possible in advance of the disbursement date, which is set in state law.

Payments are processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue.

There is a method to check on your application.

You will need your:

With that information, the easiest way to check your status is by logging on to the Where's My Rebate tool.

In 2020, the rebate program sent roughly $213million to more than 440,000 seniors in Pennsylvania.

In total, the program has dispersed more than $7.3billion since it started in 1971.

