Legendary Yachting Photographer Launches NFT Collection – Forbes

The NFT of this America’s Cup class monohull punching through a wave is now available on opensea

Carlo Borlenghi is not the first artist to launch a NFT collection. And he won’t be the last. But that’s not why I’m writing this story.

I’m writing this story because Carlo Borlenghi’s talent as a yachting photographer is unique. He’s an artist who’s iconic photographs of the America’s Cup and other events capture the essence of yachting in ways that few others can.

So, I’m writing this story to share my love of his work because I believe you don’t even need to be a sailor to appreciate the images he’s captured during his prolific career. And, while his talent is timeless. Thanks to the new NFT collections he’s just released, the ownership options for his work embrace the technology of today and beyond.

Now, collectors can choose from a curated selection of Borlenghi’s most iconic works that come in two collections comprising exclusively unique editions.

Carlo Borlenghi captures the art of the America’s Cup in new NFT collection.

His “America’s Cup History” collection captures many of the historic moments of the last 40 years of America’s Cup racing. All of the major America’s Cup syndicates from Il Moro di Venezia, Alinghi, and Team New Zealand are included and the images capture way more than just “raceboats.” Unique shots showing the power of an America’s Cup class monohull punching trough a wave or an ethereal spinnaker adorned with the iconic Louis Vuitton LV billowing over the water are just a few images that make so special.

Can you see the man among the sea of Optimist sails?

His “Chronicles of Sail” collection celebrates Borlenghi’s take on some of the most well-known yachts and regattas. As a result images in this collection often show visible power of nature on some of the largest and fastest sailing yachts in the world. But it also celebrates some of the smallest—like 7-feet, 9-inches long Optimist dinghy that’s built for kids—too.

