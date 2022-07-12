LunarCrush Reveals That Solana Has Socially Grown Last Year – CoinQuora – Live Crypto News

Ads

An analysis by LunarCrush into Solana reveals that SOL has grown socially over the last year. LunarCrush is a platform that collects social and market activity from thousands of cryptos and narrows it down into analyzable data.

Looking at Solana from a social perspective, $SOL has done nothing but grow over the last year with continually accelerating activity…

Social engagements: 15.78B +1.55K%

Social mentions: 10.73M +785%

Social contributors: Up to 198.96K/dayhttps://t.co/AecV0zVr9t$sol #solana pic.twitter.com/rzX0AMBUe4

The data reveals that the social activity of SOL has increased over the last year. In a comparison of the market volume, social engagement, and social mentions, there have been some notable gains over the last year.

According to the data, Solana‘s market volume currently stands at $1.29 trillion, which is a 1,020% spike over the year. The same goes for social engagement, as it has witnessed 1,540% hike over the last year and stands at 15.77 billion currently.

Social mentions have also increased by 783.5% and stand at 10.73 million at present. Even though the price of Solana didn’t perform well over the year, the social activities outperformed every other coin.

Using the data from the last 24 hours, the market volume is currently $2.77 billion, an increase of +18.92%. Social engagement has also increased by 37.6% in the last 24 hours, currently standing at 237.67 million.

SOL, which currently ranks at #9 on CoinMarketCap, is currently trading at $36.96, with a 0.39% drop in price in the last 24 hours. SOL had positive growth over the last 7 days with a 10.9% gain. Compared to the price of the last 30 days, SOL lost 6.6%.

Solana is currently trading 85% down from its all-time high. SOL hit $260.06 on November 6, 2021, and still has a long way to go to reach another milestone.

