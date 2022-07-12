Burnside councillor Julian Carbone's message to teenager subject to $11,585 code of conduct investigation – ABC News

Ads

Burnside councillor Julian Carbone's message to teenager subject to $11,585 code of conduct investigation

A councillor in Adelaide's eastern suburbs says an inappropriate message sent from his official Instagram account to a 17-year-old girl, which triggered an $11,500 investigation, was not intended for her.

Burnside Councillor Julian Carbone has been subject of a code of conduct complaint investigation after he allegedly sent a message request to a teenager after she posted bikini photos of herself online.

The message said: "Lots of bikini photos — but it's so damn cold at the moment hey."

The teenager made a complaint to Burnside Council after she received the message request late last year and said the councillor's official Instagram account follows a "concerning number of young females".

Following the complaint, cyber security expert Mark Gare was engaged by the council to look into the matter, costing the council $11,585.

The report found there was merit to the teenager's complaint and found that Mr Carbone breached the code.

The report recommended the councillor issue a written apology, cease using the Instagram account and attend training in relation to the use of social media.

Mr Carbone told the ABC the message was not intended for the complainant.

"This is one big massive misunderstanding, that message was never intended for that person," he said.

"Clearly there is evidence, I have explained it.

"I would never send those sorts of messages to a stranger, it was clearly intended for somebody else – it was clearly intended for a friend of mine or a work colleague.

"I would never send those messages to a stranger – especially someone of that age."

When asked who the message was intended for, the councillor said he could not remember.

"Knowing myself, it would have been intended for a friend of mine, someone who I had a relationship with, someone who I thought it was a bit more appropriate to send those kind of messages with," Mr Carbone said.

"I do recall seeing photos, of people at the beach during a very cold period and it was just drawing the obvious conclusion that it was a bit weird that someone was at the beach for such a cold day.

"It was meant to be a friendly, casual side comment to a close friend – it was never intended for someone of that age."

In the report, Mr Gare found Mr Carbone followed a number of accounts that would be considered inappropriate in the work environment – with those accounts including young girls in "bikinis and gym clothes".

The councillor denied this allegation and earlier advised that he takes a keen interest in supporting young people and if he does follow a "concerning" amount of young people – he is doing so in an attempt to generate community trust and hear the needs of people that live in his council area.

Mr Carbone told the ABC he had attempted to reach out to the complainant.

"I did offer to meet with the complainant," he said.

"Sit down, talk about it over a coffee … and of course apologise for the message having been sent.

"It's unfortunate she didn't want to have a sit down meet about it – she wanted the full investigation which was of course very costly."

The newly-married councillor said the investigation process had been traumatic.

"The whole process has been very sad – it's been very traumatic for myself and my family," he said.

"I'm happy to undergo [social media] training, but I don't see what good it's going to bring."

