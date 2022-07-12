Police Blotter: Soon To Be Ex-Wife Threatens To Have Her Husband Killed; Woman Thinks Friends Stole Her Ring And iPad – The Chattanoogan

Ads

A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and kill him. The man told police that he doesn’t believe the woman could carry out such an act of violence, but probably is just upset. They separated about three months ago. The man wanted a report made in case she comes over to his house causing a disorder.

* * *

An employee at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police a woman was being rude and not following Motel 6 protocol. Apparently, the woman wanted a refund from Motel 6 but the stay was booked with a third-party vendor. The woman eventually just got in her vehicle and left.

* * *

A woman on Kirkland Avenue told police she is in the process of getting a divorce with her husband. She said she was in a verbal argument with him and wanted it documented.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard called police to report someone stole his lawnmower from the carport that afternoon. He gave police the possible serial numbers.

* * *

A woman on Willard Drive told police she was in a disorder with her husband. Both agreed to separate for the night.

* * *

A manager at Advanced Auto Parts at 4011 Brainerd Road told police a man came into the store and stole a hand buffer tool from the back auto cleaning wall. She said he wasn’t in the store long before walking out with the item without paying for or discarding it. The manager said the item cost $155.

* * *

A woman at Zaxby’s at 7328 Shallowford Road told police someone stole her purse from inside of the restaurant. The purse contained miscellaneous identity cards and documents, credit and debit cards and $50 cash.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police she came outside that morning and someone had flattened one of her tires as well as throwing tomato sauce and flour on it. She last saw the vehicle with four complete tires around 3 a.m.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was an elderly woman living on Rivoli Drive who seemed confused, and wanted police to check on her. Upon arrival police attempted to make contact at the address given, and were unable to get anyone to come to the door. Nothing seemed suspicious at this time.

* * *

A man on Gillespie Road said he was leaving the house when his girlfriend asked him where he was going. He said he didn’t tell her but that he would be back in a second. He said his girlfriend became agitated and began cursing at him, causing both of them to argue. Police helped the man relocate to the Walgreen’s on Brainerd Road while he waited for a ride and to give both of them space to cool down.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police his 2017 red Ford F-150 had been stolen from the parking lot. He said the doors were locked and the keys were with him. A BOLO was placed on the vehicle, and it was placed into NCIC as stolen. The man called back to report information on a firearm also inside the truck. Police called the man several times, but were forwarded to voicemail. Police left a message for him to call back ASAP so the firearm could be placed into NCIC as stolen. He later called back with the information on his gun, a Glock 19 9mm.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police sometime overnight, someone entered his unlocked 2006 Mazda and stole miscellaneous vehicle registration paperwork.

* * *

An employee of Academy Sports at 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. told police three people took several items from the store without paying for them. He said one was a white female and the other two were white males. He was able to retrieve most of the items after confronting one of the suspects, but believes they were able to leave with some merchandise. The employee said they got into a vehicle with a Tennessee tag and drove off. A check of the vehicle came back to a man in Cleveland. The employee said he will contact police once he has completed his inventory check to see what and how much merchandise was taken.

* * *

A man on E. Main Street called police to report someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle. He said he was out of town so he is not sure when it occurred.

* * *

A woman at an apartment at 7710 E. Brainerd Road told police someone stole her engagement ring and iPad from her apartment. She said she was home and she had several guests over and they were going back and forth to the pool.

July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

July 11, 2022

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor … (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY 837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE REPORTS LEAVING … (click for more)

More changes are happening on South Broad Street, which is just a short distance from a planned $1 billion development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property. The Wallace Building, which dated … (click for more)

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man’s yard/driveway. The … (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY 837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE REPORTS LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE AGNER, … (click for more)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the “privileged class” is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their … (click for more)

We welcome your opinions at Chattanoogan.com. Email to news@chattanoogan.com . We require your real first and last name and contact information. This includes your home address and phone number. We do not post the contact information, but need it for verification. There is no word limit, but if your article is too long you may lose your reader. Please focus more on issues … (click for more)

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a … (click for more)

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Jim … (click for more)

source