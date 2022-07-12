PSA: Microsoft 365 Apps will lose support on these older operating systems soon – Neowin

Ads

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

13 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

14 hours ago

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Jul 7, 2022

Jul 5, 2022

Jul 4, 2022

17 hours ago

Jul 10, 2022

Jul 8, 2022

Jul 8, 2022

57 minutes ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

19 hours ago

Jun 11, 2022

May 10, 2022

Apr 3, 2022

Mar 8, 2022

May 8, 2022

May 6, 2022

Apr 3, 2022

Mar 27, 2022

16 hours ago

Jul 3, 2022

Jun 29, 2022

Jun 12, 2022

May 15, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

Apr 10, 2021

Apr 3, 2021

14 hours ago

23 hours ago

Jul 11, 2022

Jul 11, 2022

Jun 12, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 8, 2022

Apr 28, 2022

18 hours ago

Jul 10, 2022

Jul 9, 2022

Jul 8, 2022

Jul 12, 2022 01:34 EDT



Microsoft regularly pushes out updates to Microsoft 365 Apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Visio, and more. These updates are governed by Microsoft’s Modern Lifecycle Policy, which means that a product will remain supported as long as a customer stays current as per the product’s servicing and system requirements and has a license to use said software. Under this policy, Microsoft 365 Apps are about to run out of support on three older operating systems in June 2023.

Microsoft has published an advisory stating that Microsoft 365 Apps will become completely unsupported on Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 from January 10, 2023.

Although Microsoft 365 Apps on the aforementioned operating systems were already unsupported, they still received security updates under the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program that some customers were paying for. This program ends for the three operating systems mentioned above on January 10, 2023, which is why support for Microsoft 365 Apps on them will be fully retired on the same date too. Apart from losing access to security updates, new installations will be blocked as well.

As expected, the only workaround involves updating to a newer and supported operating system immediately. Microsoft has encouraged customers to have a look at this support matrix to figure out which OS would best suit their support and compatibility needs.

14 hours ago

23 hours ago

Jul 11, 2022

Jul 11, 2022

Jul 10, 2022

May 25, 2022

Feb 12, 2022

Sep 30, 2021

Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.

microsoft weekly

windows 11 insider preview

kindle

windows 10

windows 11 angry

windows 11 build 22622.290 screenshots

windows 11 22h2

doogee s98 pro

twirl 73

rx 6500 xt

© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

source