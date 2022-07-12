Android 12 July 2022 security patch now available for Pixel phones – Chrome Unboxed

Ads

July 6, 2022 By Johanna Romero

Google’s latest patch for Pixel devices running Android 12 is here and contains the latest security patches and enables VoLTE calling features on certain networks. This is similar to the latest Beta update for Android 13, which dropped last Monday for eligible devices. However, the update comes a couple of days later than usual since this Monday was a national holiday in the U.S.

Besides addressing security issues, the most notable change with this update is the addition of VoLTE for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in APAC (Asia and Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) networks. We already saw Google issue an update last week to enable the same capability on the Pixel 3 and 3XL so that older devices are not left without connectivity in the aftermath of the 2G and 3G network shutdowns.

Supported Pixel devices, which are the Pixel 4 and newer, running Android 12, will receive the OTA update starting today. However, the rollout will happen in phases over the next week. You should receive a notification once your device is ready for it, but you can also check for the update by going to Settings > System > System updates.

