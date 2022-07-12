What Is Ethereum And How Does It Work? – Forbes

Ads

Ethereum (ETH), the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, was launched by co-founder Vitalik Buterin in 2015 and other co-founders, including Gavin Wood. It’s also the second most dominant crypto, representing more than 17% of the $1.2 trillion USD crypto market.

But there are some distinct differences between Ethereum and the original crypto.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum is intended to be much more than simply a medium of exchange or a store of value. Instead, Ethereum is a decentralized computing network built on blockchain technology.

Here’s what you need to know about Ethereum.

In the crypto’s own words, Ethereum is “a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications,” with thousands of games and financial apps running on top of the Ethereum blockchain. The crypto is so popular that even other crypto coins run on its network.

Central to Ethereum is its blockchain network. A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed public ledger where transactions are verified and recorded.

It’s distributed in the sense that everyone participating in the Ethereum network holds an identical copy of this ledger, letting them see all past transactions. It’s decentralized in that the network isn’t operated or managed by any centralized entity—instead, it’s managed by all of the distributed ledger holders.

Blockchain transactions use cryptography to keep the network secure and verify transactions.

Ether, the native token on Ethereum, can be used to buy and sell goods and services just like Bitcoin. But what’s unique about Ethereum is that users can build applications that “run” on the blockchain like software “runs” on a computer. These applications can store and transfer personal data or handle complex financial transactions.

You can use Ether as a digital currency in financial transactions, as an investment or as a store of value. Ethereum is the blockchain network where Ether is held and exchanged. As mentioned above, this network offers a variety of other functions outside of ETH.

“These can be simple movements of funds, but they may also be complex transactions that do anything from exchanging assets to taking out loans to acquiring a piece of digital art,” says Boaz Avital, head of product at Anchorage. The transactions are processed and stored on the Ethereum network.

The Ethereum network can also be used to store data and run decentralized applications. Rather than hosting software on a server owned and operated by Google (GOOGL) or Amazon (AMZN), where the one company controls the data, people can host applications on the Ethereum blockchain. This gives users control over their data and they have open use of the app as there’s no central authority managing everything.

One of the most intriguing use cases involving Ethereum is self-executing contracts, or so-called smart contracts. Like any other contract, two parties agree to deliver goods or services in the future. Unlike conventional contracts, lawyers aren’t necessary: The parties code the agreement on the Ethereum blockchain. Once the contract conditions are met, it self-executes and delivers Ether to the appropriate party.

Bitcoin’s primary use is as a virtual currency and store of value. Ether also works as a virtual currency and store of value. But the decentralized Ethereum network also makes it possible to create and run applications, smart contracts and other transactions on the network. Bitcoin doesn’t offer these functions.

Ethereum also processes transactions more quickly.

“New blocks are validated on the Bitcoin network once every 10 minutes while new blocks are validated on the Ethereum network once every 12 seconds,” says Gary DeWaal, chair of Katten’s financial markets and regulation group. And future developments could speed up Ethereum transactions, even more, he notes.

Last, there is no limit on the number of potential Ether tokens, while Bitcoin will release no more than 21 million coins. Currently, Bitcoin has 19 million coins in circulation.

Coming soon is Ethereum 2.0, which promises to upgrade Ethereum’s Mainnet to increase scalability. The long-awaited update to the Ethereum blockchain could finally happen this summer, likely in August.

The most significant change with Ethereum 2.0 is that the crypto will switch from a proof-of-work mechanism to a proof-of-stake mechanism. This will phase out the need for miners, who run validations on expensive crypto mining equipment and consume a lot of energy.

Staking, which involves locking away a certain amount of cryptocurrency to participate in the transaction verification process, will replace mining to verify Ethereum transactions once the merge is complete.

Ethereum 2.0 is expected to reduce the crypto’s carbon footprint by up to 99.95%.

It’s a common misconception among people new to the Ethereum network. You don’t buy Ethereum itself—that’s the network. Instead, you buy Ether and then use it on the Ethereum network. Given Ethereum’s popularity, it’s very easy to buy Ether:

You might consider investing in the Ethereum network for a few reasons, according to DeWaal. “First, it has value and uses as a virtual currency. Second, the Ethereum blockchain could become more attractive when it migrates to the new protocol. And third, as more people utilize Ethereum distributed apps, demand for ETH may increase,” he says.

Besides buying Ether directly, you could also try investing in companies building applications using the Ethereum network. If you’d like help managing your investment, you could also buy into a professional investment fund like the Bitwise Ethereum Fund or Grayscale Ethereum Trust.

Before making any significant investment in Ether or other cryptocurrencies, consider speaking with a financial advisor first about the potential risks. Given the high risk and volatility in this market, make sure it’s money you can afford to lose, even if you believe in Ethereum’s potential.

David is a financial writer based out of Delaware. He specializes in making investing, insurance and retirement planning understandable. Before writing full-time, David worked as a financial advisor and passed the CFP exam.

Aaron Broverman is the lead editor of Forbes Advisor Canada. He has over a decade of experience writing in the personal finance space for outlets such as Creditcards.com, creditcardGenius.ca, Yahoo Finance Canada, Nerd Wallet Canada and Greedyrates.ca. He lives in Waterloo, Ontario with his wife and son.

