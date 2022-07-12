macOS 13 Ventura public beta now available, here’s how to download – 9to5Mac

Ads

Yesterday

José Adorno

Jul. 11th 2022

@joseadorno

After releasing three beta versions, Apple is finally making the macOS Ventura public beta available, so more users can try the upcoming Mac operating system. In addition, Apple’s also releasing a revised build of beta 3 to developers. Here’s what you need to know about macOS Ventura and how to install its public beta.



Today’s build is 22A5295i. macOS 13 Ventura’s primary focus is on continuity features, such as the ability to start a FaceTime call on the Mac and seamlessly switch to the iPhone or iPad.

Another great addition to macOS 13 Ventura is the Stage Manager feature, which not only is available to the iPad but will also help users organize their workflows between apps and windows. For the first time, this operating system also brings two new stock apps: Clock and Weather.

Collaboration is another important word with the macOS 13 Ventura ecosystem:

Safari is also receiving some love with new collaboration features with:

Alongside macOS 13 Ventura public beta, Apple is seeding iOS 16 public beta, iPadOS 16 public beta, watchOS 9 public beta, and tvOS 16 public beta.

Here’s how to install macOS 13 Ventura public beta:

If you spot any changes in macOS 13 Ventura public beta or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

