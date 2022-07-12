Samsung Galaxy S10 gets January 2022 security update – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: January 17th, 2022 at 09:46 UTC+02:00
After releasing the January 2022 security update to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 FE, and foldable phones, Samsung has released the update to the Galaxy S10 series. The update is currently available in Germany, and we expect it to expand to more European countries over the next few days.
The latest software update for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10+ comes with firmware version G97xFXXUEGVA4. This new software includes the January 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security-related vulnerabilities found in Galaxy devices. Samsung might have also included general bug fixes and device stability improvements in the update.
If you are a Galaxy S10 series smartphone user in Germany, you can check for the new update on your device by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file for your smartphone from our firmware database and flash it manually.
Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10 series in early 2019 with Android 9 onboard. The smartphones in the series received the Android 10 update in early 2020, Android 11 update in early 2021, and the Android 12 update a few days ago.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy S10e
SamsungGalaxy S10
SamsungGalaxy S10+
You might also like
After the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S20, Samsung is now rolling out the June 2022 security update …
Diablo is one of the world’s most popular video game intellectual properties. And although its journey b …
The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most beloved smartphone among mobile phone users in the United States, says a new …
Samsung has released the May 2022 security update to a few more Galaxy S series phones. The company has releas …
With the launch of the Galaxy S22, Samsung introduced a lot of camera-centric features. Now, the company has a …
Samsung has released the April 2022 security update to the carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S1 …
June 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy M23
SM-M236B
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
SM-M336B
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
SM-A536B
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
SM-A736B
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
SM-A336B
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
SM-M536B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
SM-X700
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G
SM-X706B
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
SM-X800
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
SM-X806U
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
SM-X900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G
SM-X906B
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung Galaxy S10 gets January 2022 security update – SamMobile
© 2022 SamMobile