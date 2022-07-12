IT Support Technician – IT-Online

Ads

On-Site Support Technician – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery and customer service! Most of the work will be Windows based desktop and notebook, Windows server and network support related.

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Technician to be based permanently at a client site in Edenvale. The pay range on offer is R18 000.00 to R20 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Technical experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Responsibilities:

Why Should You Apply?

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Clear ITC record is required.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.



Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

