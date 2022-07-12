Dogecoin Creator Weighs In On Elon Musk's Plan To Reinstate Donald Trump's Twitter – Benzinga

Ads

Dogecoin DOGE/USD creator Billy Markus believes that there are only two likely outcomes from Donald Trump’s return to Twitter Inc TWTR — and neither of them should matter enough to oppose his account’s revival.

What Happened: "I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Elon Musk had said in an interview with FT Live on Tuesday. "I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO said he would “reverse the permanent ban” once his complete Twitter ownership comes to fruition.

Despite the former U.S. President stating that he has no intention of returning to Twitter, Musk’s plans to revoke Trump’s ban drew criticism from some users of the social media platform.

In Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus’s view, however, this backlash is unwarranted.

“Adults don’t need to have yet another meltdown,” said Markus, to which Musk replied, “Exactly.”

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Twitter shares closed 1.51% lower on Tuesday at a price of $47.26 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr

