Get Ready For The Nothing Phone (1) With Nothing's Earbuds: Prime Day Deal – Android Headlines

Ads
Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Tech Deals / Get Ready For The Nothing Phone (1) With Nothing’s Earbuds: Prime Day Deal
Those of you who are waiting for the Nothing Phone (1) launch later today will be glad to hear that the company’s earbuds are now discounted. Nothing’s truly wireless earbuds are discounted as part of Prime Day.
We’re talking about the Nothing ear (1) truly wireless earbuds which dropped last year. They’re usually priced at $99, but thanks to this discount, you can grab them for $79.20. This is a 20% discount, and it will save you $19.80.
Both white and black variants are available as part of this deal, and they come with identical price tags. These earbuds come with that unique design Nothing is now known for, they’re see-through. Even the case they come in is transparent.
These earbuds do come with silicone tips that seal them inside your ears. They’re quite comfortable, and they also sound really good.
Together with the charging case, they’re rated at 34 hours of play time, before you’ll need to plug them in. You can charge them both via the cable (Type-C), or wirelessly, via a Qi compatible charger.
Bluetooth 5.2 is supported here, and they come with 11.6mm drivers on the inside. They also offer active noise cancellation, and more.
It’s a shame the Nothing Phone (1) won’t officially be available to purchase in the US. These earbuds are, however, and if you plan on getting the Nothing Phone (1), somehow, these will go great with that device.
On the flip side, you may simply like the design of the Nothing ear (1) earbuds, so that may be a reason to get them, regardless of the Nothing Phone (1). If you are interested, follow the link provided below. It will take you to their listing on Amazon.
Nothing ear (1) – Amazon
Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.
Kristijan has been writing for Android Headlines since 2014 and is an editor for the site. He has worked as a writer for several outlets before joining Android Headlines, and has a background in writing about Android and technology in general. He is a smartphone enthusiast that specializes in Android applications, and that platform in general. Contact him at [email protected]
Main
Deals & More
Android News
Sign Up!
Get the latest Android News in your inbox everyday
Sign up to receive the latest Android News every weekday:
Ads