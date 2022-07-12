AppSwarm's COLONY Division Expands Its Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Infrastructure Adding Dedicated Machine to Mine Ethereum – GlobeNewswire

Ads

TULSA, OK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, as well as digital marketing solutions.

COLONY update: As part of AppSwarm’s effort to create an automated revenue stream, SWRM recently expanded their cryptocurrency mining hardware infrastructure adding a dedicated machine to mine Ethereum (ETH). The goal with mining Ethereum is to hold long term and gain interest through staking.

SWRM is currently mining Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Ethereum (ETH) while staking Cardano (ADA). Staking Ethereum moving forward is an asset of the COLONY roadmap.

Other updates in line with the COLONY division includes completion of the new NFT platform which is set to be completed by early August, 2022.

AppSwarm CEO, Christopher Bailey, stated, “Our team is very excited for the launch of the new NFT platform. Aside from the ‘Bored Alien’ series we are working on populating our NFT catalog to include unique creators and products that will surely make waves in the NFT realm. While we face the worst economy in decades, the worst first half in decades, stock market gloom, crypto gloom, and high inflation, SWRM stands strong and optimistic. We are doubling down on cryptocurrency hardware infrastructure and an interest gaining strategy while expanding our team to recruit B2B relations staff and application developers. With these aspects in place and functioning we are also building new relationships to gain strategic partnerships along the way.”

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds submerged in cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, digital and marketing solutions.

AppSwarm also specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

