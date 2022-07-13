Home Latest News Become a Jovian Vortex Hunter: Help NASA by Spotting Vortices on the...

Become a Jovian Vortex Hunter: Help NASA by Spotting Vortices on the Planet Jupiter – SciTechDaily

By
Abhinav Mishra
-
Ads

By NASA July 10, 2022

Jupiter Vortex Pattern

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’scitechdaily_com-box-3′,’ezslot_8′,102,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-box-3-0’)};

Jovian Vortex Hunter, a new <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

NASA
Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot;

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA citizen science project, seeks your help spotting vortices – spiral wind patterns – and other phenomena in photos of the planet Jupiter.

Ads

Junocam, another NASA citizen science project, seeks help from members of the public processing images from NASA’s Juno Mission and choosing targets for the spacecraft. However, since the new Jovian Vortex Hunter project provides images that have already been processed by the science team, it is quick and easy for anyone to lend a hand. Categorizing the images will help scientists understand the fluid dynamics and cloud chemistry on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Jupiter
Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter, which create dazzling features like bands, spots, and “brown barges.”

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3′,’ezslot_2′,110,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3-0’)};

Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image (at the top of the article) using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. This stunningly detailed look at a cyclonic storm in Jupiter’s atmosphere was taken during its 23rd close flyby of the planet (also referred to as “perijove 23”). Juno observed this vortex in a region of Jupiter called the “north north north north temperate belt,” or NNNNTB, one of the gas giant planet’s many persistent cloud bands. These bands are formed by the prevailing winds at different latitudes. The vortex seen here is roughly 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) wide.

try{window._mNHandle.queue.push(function(){window._mNDetails.loadTag(“974871025″,”600×250″,”974871025”);});}
catch(error){}
Pentagon of Vortices Jupiter South Pole

Pentagon of vortices. Mosaic of infrared images of Jupiter’s south pole. Credit: NASA/SWRI/JPL/ASI/INAF/IAPS

Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun, orbiting between <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Mars
Mars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname &quot;The Red Planet.&quot; Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars and <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Saturn
Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and has the second-largest mass in the Solar System. It has a much lower density than Earth but has a much greater volume. Saturn's name comes from the Roman god of wealth and agriculture.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Saturn. It is a gas giant and with a mass more than 317 times that of Earth, it is by far the most massive planet in the Solar System. As a gas giant, which Jupiter is mostly made up of hydrogen and helium, much of which is in the gaseous state. The planet probably has a rocky core, but the vast majority of its radius is taken up by layers of metallic hydrogen, liquid hydrogen, and its atmosphere.

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_7′,111,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill
Jovian Vortex Hunter, a new <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

NASA
Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot;

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA citizen science project, seeks your help spotting vortices – spiral wind patterns – and other phenomena in photos of the planet Jupiter.
Junocam, another NASA citizen science project, seeks help from members of the public processing images from NASA’s Juno Mission and choosing targets for the spacecraft. However, since the new Jovian Vortex Hunter project provides images that have already been processed by the science team, it is quick and easy for anyone to lend a hand. Categorizing the images will help scientists understand the fluid dynamics and cloud chemistry on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Jupiter
Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter, which create dazzling features like bands, spots, and “brown barges.”
Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image (at the top of the article) using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. This stunningly detailed look at a cyclonic storm in Jupiter’s atmosphere was taken during its 23rd close flyby of the planet (also referred to as “perijove 23”). Juno observed this vortex in a region of Jupiter called the “north north north north temperate belt,” or NNNNTB, one of the gas giant planet’s many persistent cloud bands. These bands are formed by the prevailing winds at different latitudes. The vortex seen here is roughly 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) wide.

try{window._mNHandle.queue.push(function(){window._mNDetails.loadTag(“974871025″,”600×250″,”974871025”);});}
catch(error){}
Pentagon of Vortices Jupiter South Pole

Pentagon of vortices. Mosaic of infrared images of Jupiter’s south pole. Credit: NASA/SWRI/JPL/ASI/INAF/IAPS

Pentagon of vortices. Mosaic of infrared images of Jupiter’s south pole. Credit: NASA/SWRI/JPL/ASI/INAF/IAPS
Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun, orbiting between <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Mars
Mars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname &quot;The Red Planet.&quot; Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars and <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Saturn
Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and has the second-largest mass in the Solar System. It has a much lower density than Earth but has a much greater volume. Saturn's name comes from the Roman god of wealth and agriculture.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Saturn. It is a gas giant and with a mass more than 317 times that of Earth, it is by far the most massive planet in the Solar System. As a gas giant, which Jupiter is mostly made up of hydrogen and helium, much of which is in the gaseous state. The planet probably has a rocky core, but the vast majority of its radius is taken up by layers of metallic hydrogen, liquid hydrogen, and its atmosphere.
Space

2021 Was an Amazing Year for NASA: Mars Landing, First Flight, Artemis, More [Video]

Space

Incredible Jupiter Images from Juno, Shadow Jumping, and a New Cyclone Discovery

Space

New Vortex Coronagraph at Keck Observatory Delivers First Images

Earth

Aeolus Mission Shines a Light on Complex Phenomenon of the Polar Vortex

Space

Storm Spawns the Largest Tropospheric Vortex Ever Seen on Saturn

Physics

A Vortex in a Nanometric Teacup: Researchers Generate a Vortex Beam of Atoms and Molecules

Space

“Meteorological Beast in Our Solar System” – Powerful Stratospheric Winds Measured on Jupiter for the First Time

Space

Citizen Scientists Discover Giant Jupiter-Like Planet in NASA TESS Data

Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.


document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());
SciTechDaily: Home of the best science and technology news since 1998. Keep up with the latest scitech news via email or social media.

July 10, 2022

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Higgs boson discovery

Christoph Paus, the MIT physicist who co-led the effort to detect the particle, looks ahead to the next 10 years. July 4, 2022, marked 10…

Read More

Christoph Paus, the MIT physicist who co-led the effort to detect the particle, looks ahead to the next 10 years. July 4, 2022, marked 10…
July 10, 2022

MIT Physicists Discover a Family of “Magic” Superconducting Graphene Structures

July 9, 2022

Dark Matter Experiment Set To Help Solve the Biggest Mystery in the Universe

July 9, 2022

“Good Evidence” That ADHD Drugs May Also Successfully Treat Alzheimer’s Dementia

July 9, 2022

The Barnum Effect: Why Horoscopes Are So Popular

July 9, 2022

Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”

July 9, 2022

You Probably Aren’t Eating As Healthy as You Think

July 9, 2022

Doctors Discover That Acupuncture Can Significantly Reduce Chronic Headaches

Copyright © 1998 – 2022 SciTechDaily. All Rights Reserved.

source

Ads
Previous articleWhy Bitcoin Gold Is Falling Today – Benzinga
Abhinav Mishra
https://www.inferse.com
Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR