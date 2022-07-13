Become a Jovian Vortex Hunter: Help NASA by Spotting Vortices on the Planet Jupiter – SciTechDaily

By
Jovian Vortex Hunter, a new <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA citizen science project, seeks your help spotting vortices – spiral wind patterns – and other phenomena in photos of the planet Jupiter.
Junocam, another NASA citizen science project, seeks help from members of the public processing images from NASA’s Juno Mission and choosing targets for the spacecraft. However, since the new Jovian Vortex Hunter project provides images that have already been processed by the science team, it is quick and easy for anyone to lend a hand. Categorizing the images will help scientists understand the fluid dynamics and cloud chemistry on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter, which create dazzling features like bands, spots, and “brown barges.”
if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3′,’ezslot_2′,110,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-3-0’)};
Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image (at the top of the article) using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. This stunningly detailed look at a cyclonic storm in Jupiter’s atmosphere was taken during its 23rd close flyby of the planet (also referred to as “perijove 23”). Juno observed this vortex in a region of Jupiter called the “north north north north temperate belt,” or NNNNTB, one of the gas giant planet’s many persistent cloud bands. These bands are formed by the prevailing winds at different latitudes. The vortex seen here is roughly 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) wide.
catch(error){}
Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun, orbiting between <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars and <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Saturn. It is a gas giant and with a mass more than 317 times that of Earth, it is by far the most massive planet in the Solar System. As a gas giant, which Jupiter is mostly made up of hydrogen and helium, much of which is in the gaseous state. The planet probably has a rocky core, but the vast majority of its radius is taken up by layers of metallic hydrogen, liquid hydrogen, and its atmosphere.
if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_7′,111,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-scitechdaily_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill
Jovian Vortex Hunter, a new <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA citizen science project, seeks your help spotting vortices – spiral wind patterns – and other phenomena in photos of the planet Jupiter.
Junocam, another NASA citizen science project, seeks help from members of the public processing images from NASA’s Juno Mission and choosing targets for the spacecraft. However, since the new Jovian Vortex Hunter project provides images that have already been processed by the science team, it is quick and easy for anyone to lend a hand. Categorizing the images will help scientists understand the fluid dynamics and cloud chemistry on <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter, which create dazzling features like bands, spots, and “brown barges.”
Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image (at the top of the article) using data from the spacecraft’s JunoCam imager. This stunningly detailed look at a cyclonic storm in Jupiter’s atmosphere was taken during its 23rd close flyby of the planet (also referred to as “perijove 23”). Juno observed this vortex in a region of Jupiter called the “north north north north temperate belt,” or NNNNTB, one of the gas giant planet’s many persistent cloud bands. These bands are formed by the prevailing winds at different latitudes. The vortex seen here is roughly 1,200 miles (2,000 kilometers) wide.
catch(error){}
Pentagon of vortices. Mosaic of infrared images of Jupiter’s south pole. Credit: NASA/SWRI/JPL/ASI/INAF/IAPS
Jupiter is the fifth planet from the Sun, orbiting between <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars and <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="
” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Saturn. It is a gas giant and with a mass more than 317 times that of Earth, it is by far the most massive planet in the Solar System. As a gas giant, which Jupiter is mostly made up of hydrogen and helium, much of which is in the gaseous state. The planet probably has a rocky core, but the vast majority of its radius is taken up by layers of metallic hydrogen, liquid hydrogen, and its atmosphere.
Space
2021 Was an Amazing Year for NASA: Mars Landing, First Flight, Artemis, More [Video]
Incredible Jupiter Images from Juno, Shadow Jumping, and a New Cyclone Discovery
New Vortex Coronagraph at Keck Observatory Delivers First Images
Aeolus Mission Shines a Light on Complex Phenomenon of the Polar Vortex
Storm Spawns the Largest Tropospheric Vortex Ever Seen on Saturn
A Vortex in a Nanometric Teacup: Researchers Generate a Vortex Beam of Atoms and Molecules
“Meteorological Beast in Our Solar System” – Powerful Stratospheric Winds Measured on Jupiter for the First Time
Citizen Scientists Discover Giant Jupiter-Like Planet in NASA TESS Data
Email address is optional. If provided, your email will not be published or shared.
document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());
SciTechDaily: Home of the best science and technology news since 1998. Keep up with the latest scitech news via email or social media.
July 10, 2022
Marking the 10th anniversary of the Higgs boson discovery
Christoph Paus, the MIT physicist who co-led the effort to detect the particle, looks ahead to the next 10 years. July 4, 2022, marked 10…
Christoph Paus, the MIT physicist who co-led the effort to detect the particle, looks ahead to the next 10 years. July 4, 2022, marked 10…
July 10, 2022
MIT Physicists Discover a Family of “Magic” Superconducting Graphene Structures
July 9, 2022
Dark Matter Experiment Set To Help Solve the Biggest Mystery in the Universe
July 9, 2022
“Good Evidence” That ADHD Drugs May Also Successfully Treat Alzheimer’s Dementia
July 9, 2022
The Barnum Effect: Why Horoscopes Are So Popular
July 9, 2022
Controversial Prehistoric Egg Identified To Be the Last of the “Demon Ducks of Doom”
July 9, 2022
You Probably Aren’t Eating As Healthy as You Think
July 9, 2022
Doctors Discover That Acupuncture Can Significantly Reduce Chronic Headaches
Copyright © 1998 – 2022 SciTechDaily. All Rights Reserved.