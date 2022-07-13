Google to Release Pixel 6a on I/O 2022? New Budget Smartphone Rumors, Leaks – Tech Times

Ads

Google brought the Pixel 6 last year, and it came with the first unified system-on-chip from the Mountain View giant called the Tensor for its release. Several months later, leaks are circulating around a Pixel 6a device, a new budget-friendly smartphone from Google that is making its way to the I/O 2022 event for release.

According to Android Central, there are many indications that the I/O 2022 will feature a showcase for the Google Pixel 6a, the next smartphone release of the tech company for the world. It will bring a budget smartphone to the Pixel 6 lineup, being a more affordable device that does not shy away from the specs as much.

The company also had a retail box leak of the budget device, primarily as it focuses on the finalized design and possible arrival on the I/O 2022.

However, the shipment of the Pixel 6a will arrive by June, and this may not occur due to chip shortages that Google is experiencing now, as per Jon Prosser.

Read Also: Google Launches ‘Safety Check,’ Earthquake Alert Warnings on ‘At a Glance’ on Pixel Devices

The Google Pixel 6a will have different price ranges for its release, as there are no definite price points on the previous Pixel budget smartphone lineup from the company. The ceiling for its selling price is $499, says Android Central, and it is the expected highest rate for the Pixel 6a when it releases.

Additionally, it will have almost the same specs as the Pixel 6 but will have a different body and features for the budget device.

The Google Pixel lineup is one of the most famous smartphones in the world now, and it is because the Mountain View giant brings a lot of features and specs to the device. The last budget smartphone from Google came out last August 2021 with the Pixel 5a 5G, released later than its first release of the Pixel 5 series.

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the top smartphones from the company, especially with it being the first recipient of the Tensor chip. It is getting a significant new release to the lineup but will focus more on an affordable device like Google’s last releases with the “a” suffix in the end.

Google I/O 2022 has a lot of offers for the public to bring, and there are many devices released for the event.

There are no confirmations of Google’s Pixel 6a device yet, and all the information said above came from leaks and speculations regarding this new budget release from Google. However, it would be a significant release from Google, especially now that it will bring a new update to the lineup in preparation for the next Pixel 7 flagship.

Related Article: Google Pixel 7 Pro Camera Specs Could be at Par With its Predecessor [Leak]

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

Sign up for our free newsletter for the Latest coverage!

source