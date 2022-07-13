Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM is $200 off and in stock right now – AppleInsider

Ads

B&H has unveiled its latest MacBook Pro deal, delivering a $200 price cut on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB of RAM. Units are in stock and ready to ship with free expedited delivery, beating Apple’s 1-month backorder delay.

The exclusive $2,699 price* at B&H Photo reflects a $200 markdown off Apple’s MSRP for the M1 Pro model with a 16-core GPU and a 512GB SSD.

This configuration in Space Gray also has 32GB of RAM, double that of the 16GB found in the standard 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Also included is free expedited delivery on orders shipped within the contiguous U.S. Units are in stock and ready to ship right now, so you won’t have to wait long to get up and running on your new machine. B&H’s fast delivery window beats Apple’s own ship times by a whole month, without even factoring in the triple-digit discount. Overall, it’s an aggressive deal on a popular configuration.

Readers can also take advantage of an instant sales tax refund in eligible states or special financing for 12 months with the B&H Payboo card. When opting for the sales tax refund, the savings can really be substantial, with an average sales tax rate of 8% putting $215.92 back in your pocket.

To activate the exclusive pricing, you must shop through this B&H pricing link or the special link in our 16-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide from a laptop or desktop computer. We’re sorry, but the offer cannot be redeemed in B&H’s mobile app at this time.

If you’re looking for the best offers on Apple hardware, it’s worth checking out our Apple Price Guide. Updated daily, there are hundreds of exclusive discounts on everything from iPads to MacBooks. Here are a few specials running this week:

