Apple will let users bypass CAPTCHA with iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura: Report – The Indian Express

Apple’s iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura could come with one important change: The ability to bypass CAPTCHA on most websites. CAPTCHA which stands for “Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart” is what many of us encounter on a daily basis when navigating through websites and apps. You are either asked to enter a set of letters and numbers in a box or identify traffic lights from a box from pictures to prove you are a human and not a bot. And at times it is very infuriating to figure out. But it looks like the new version of Apple’s software for iPhones and iPads will let users bypass this.

According to MacRumors, Apple has showcased details about how this will work in a developer video as part of WWDC 2022. The report adds that the feature can be found in the Settings under Apple ID> Password & Security > Automatic Verification.

Once enabled, Apple explained that iCloud will verify the user’s device and Apple ID account, removing the need for any CAPTCHA prompt on apps or websites. The system presents a Private Access Token to the app or website and Apple says this does not compromise a user’s identity or personal information.

The report adds that Cloudflare and Fastly– two major content delivery network (CDN) providers) have announced support for this, which should mean that many of the websites and apps will get this capability.

The developer beta for all of Apple’s upcoming software is available for download and installation. It is recommended that regular users should not install the developer beta on their primary iPhones, iPads and Macs, given it usually has a lot of bugs and other issues. The public beta will be made available next month.

The official build is typically released in September after Apple announces the next generation of iPhones, which this year is the iPhone 14 series. Apple is expected to continue with four options this year as well, however, there will be no mini variant. The lineup this year will be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

