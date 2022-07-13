What Time Will 'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 4 Be on FX and Hulu? – Decider

Ads

Thanks to the return of What We Do in the Shadows, your favorite vampires are back. This month marks the return of one of FX‘s best shows as well as one of the funniest series on television. And after Season 3’s final, we know you’ve been dying to know what happens next.

Wondering how you can watch the latest season of What We Do in the Shadows on FX and Hulu? We more than have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

Welcome back to one of the best comedies on TV. The first two episodes of Season 4 premiere on FX this Tuesday, July 12. New episodes will premiere every Tuesday.

This week, we’re getting not one, but two new episodes. Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, July 12 starting at 10/9c p.m. After “Reunited” and “The Lamp”, new episodes will premiere on a weekly basis.

Want to make sure that this glorious show isn’t spoiled for you? Then you’re probably going to want to watch this premiere live. If you have a cable subscription, you’re already set. Simply make sure that your TV is set to FX before 10 p.m. ET and start watching. If you’re going to be away from your television but have cable, you can still watch live. As long as you have a cable username and password, you can use that to watch the premiere remotely from just about anywhere.

What if you don’t have cable? Then the world of live TV skinny bundles may be for you. Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV all come with FX. So as long as you have one of those, you’ll be golden.

Tuesdays are for FX, and Wednesdays are for Hulu. New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows premiere on the streaming service the day after they air on FX. So starting on Wednesday, July 13, you too can start planning your own vampire nightclub.

According to Hulu’s website, new episodes of FX and FXX originals are available to stream on Hulu the day by 5:01 a.m. ET after their cable premiere. If you don’t see those new episodes appear right away, refresh your Hulu app or browser. They should be there.

As long as you have any version of Hulu, you can watch new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows on Wednesdays. But that’s not all. Hulu also includes the first three seasons of this comedy.

But what if you don’t have a Hulu account? Not a problem. The cheapest plan with ads will cost you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. Want to skip the ads? The commercial-free option costs $12.99 a month. You have even more options if you want to explore the world of live TV skinny bundles. Hulu + Live TV with ads costs $69.99 a month and comes with Disney + and ESPN+. Want live TV without ads? That plan will cost you $75.99 a month, but don’t worry. It still comes with Disney+ and ESPN+.

Unlike every other season or episode, Season 3 actually ended on a cliffhanger. We know. We’re shocked too. Last season ended with Nandor (Kayvan Novak) taking off to explore the world. Meanwhile, Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) traveled to England with an oblivious Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) so that she could serve on the Supreme Vampiric Council. So where did that leave Laszlo (Matt Berry)? Taking care of the infant that emerged from the remains of Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), of course. Yes, this is a very weird show.

