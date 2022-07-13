Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition launched; Check price, specs here – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Realme on Thursday has announced the debut of its Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition, with the aim to provide an unrivaled experience of speed and power for Marvel fans in India. “Taking a leap forward with the collaboration, realme released realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition with a premium gift box, that includes realme GT NEO 3 150W smartphone, as well as customized Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin,” Realme said in a statement.
The all-new Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition gift box, will be available for purchase in Nitro Blue colour at 12GB +256GB storage variant on Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores priced at Rs. 42,999 starting 13th July, 2022 and users can avail of a discount of Rs. 3000 on prepaid orders. Users can pre-order realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition on 7th July, 12PM onwards from realme.com.
Also Read: Ahead of iPhone 14 launch, pre-book it NOW! Check whopping price and know how to do it
It can be known that over the course of the year, Realme has increased its footprint in global markets and collaborated with film production firms and artists. Collaboration with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa for realme GT Master Edition and association with blockbuster film Spider-Man: Far from Home for Realme X, Dragon Ball Z for Realme GT NEO 2 and Naruto for Realme GT NEO 3 empowered Realme GenZ users globally and enhanced their experience.
Realme GT NEO 3 features 150W Charging and is equipped with India’s First Dimensity 8100 5G processor, Realme’s first Dedicated Display Processor, the largest Stainless Steel VC Cooling area, and the cutting-edge Wide-angle Triple Camera with Sony IMX766 flagship sensor, etc., as per the information provided by the company.
Also Read: Nothing Phone (1) price leaked again, could be cheaper than iPhone SE
It can be known that Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder will release in India on 7th July (a day before US release) in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71657182840788
Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition launched; Check price, specs here – HT Tech
Copyright © HT Media Limited