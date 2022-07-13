Hands On With Apple's WatchOS 9 Beta: New Fitness Features Stand Out – PCMag

Ads

The public beta of Apple watchOS 9 brings a host of new fitness, health, and lifestyle features to the Apple Watch. We take the new watch faces, Medications app, heart rate data, and running metrics for an in-depth first look.

WatchOS 9 will deliver several new features to the Apple Watch when it is released to the public later this year, including wrist-based running power measurements, heart rate zone data, a Medications app to help you manage your prescriptions, sleep stage tracking, and more.

The next-generation smartwatch operating system won’t officially launch until the fall (likely September or October) but, if you’re brave, you can try it out right now. Developers have had access to the software since June, but Apple recently released the first public beta for watchOS 9; I was eager to check it out.

The beta software is free to download on the Apple Watch Series 4 and later. Yes, that means Series 3 users are left out of the watchOS 9 party. To get the upgrade, you need to pair your Apple Watch with an iPhone 8 or newer or a second-generation iPhone SE running the iOS 16 public beta.

Before you go for it, just know that you can’t restore your Apple Watch software to an older version once you install the public beta. As a result, you might encounter bugs until Apple irons them out for the public release. The good news is that I haven’t encountered any major performance issues—so far.

Getting the public beta up and running on my Apple Watch Series 7 took more than two hours. Though that might seem long, the download and installation process is easy and I didn’t encounter any snags. You first need to enroll your iPhone in the iOS 16 beta program and install it on your handset. On my iPhone 12 Pro Max, this step alone took around 70 minutes. Once that’s complete, you can enroll your Apple Watch in the beta software program, then download and install watchOS 9(Opens in a new window) through your iOS 16-enabled iPhone.

When the software arrives for the general public this fall, you will be able to download and install it without first joining the beta program.

After setting up any new wearable, I typically spend way too much time exploring the watch face options and customizing my favorites. Naturally, I first had to check out the new watch faces added to watchOS 9, which include: Astronomy, Lunar, Metropolitan, and Playtime.

Stargazers should love the new Astronomy watch face. Before you correct me in the comments and say this watch face was already available, save your keystrokes: You’re right, but Apple completely redesigned it for watchOS 9. Apple describes the revamped watch face as a “modern version of a mechanical orrery(Opens in a new window)” that “displays the time through a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, Moon, and solar system.”

You can customize the Astronomy watch face by selecting from four different views: Earth, Moon, Solar System, or Random. The Earth view shows the transition from day to night over the face of the planet. The Moon view lets you follow the satellite through its phases. The Solar System view shows the relative position of the planets every day. The Random view cycles between the three. Whichever you choose, Apple says turning the Digital Crown lets you track events such as the next full moon or the alignment of the planets. You can also select from three different font options for this watch face (Classic, Modern, or Rounded) as well as two complications (for the top and bottom of the display).

Lunar “depicts the relationship of the date and time to the phases of the moon,” Apple says. You can choose from the Chinese, Islamic, and Hebrew calendars, and see the lunar phases and dates together around the dial. Turning the Digital Crown lets you cycle through the month and compare the Lunar date to the Georgian date. You can further customize this watch face by selecting the analog or digital time format, four complications (one in each corner), and an accent color.

Metropolitan is a “classic, type-driven watch face” that features custom-designed numbers that dynamically change as you turn the Digital Crown. It’s available only in the analog time format, but you can pick a background color and up to four complications (one for each corner).

The Playtime watch face isn’t the easiest to read but is perfect for those who appreciate whimsy and is my favorite of the bunch. Created in collaboration with artist Joi Fulton, it features adorable marshmallow-like animated numbers with tiny blinking eyes and little restless legs set against a background of colorful confetti that spins when you rotate the Digital Crown. You can customize the background color, as well as add or remove the background confetti, but this simple watch face does not support complications. In the wrist-down position with the always-on display enabled, the background turns black and the numbers shift to grayscale.

With watchOS 9 and iOS 16, Apple is making it a lot easier to manage all the meds you need.

A new Medications app on the Apple Watch and the iPhone aims to help you track all your prescription medications, topicals, vitamins, and supplements in one place. You can set a schedule for each pill or topical application and get reminders when it’s time to take or apply them. After you create a medication list, the Dose Reminder option turns on by default, but you can disable it if you prefer.

Using evidence-based medical data licensed from Elsevier(Opens in a new window), the app also warns you about possible interactions between the medications on your list. Just note that Apple says this feature “should not be used as a substitute for professional medical judgment.” Apple also gives you the option to toggle certain “life factors,” including alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana use, to get warnings about any possible interactions with drugs on your list.

To get started, you need to use the Health app on your iPhone to set up medication logging. Inside the iPhone Health app, navigate to Browse > Medications > Add a Medication. Next, you can either type the name of your medication or tap the camera icon to scan your prescription.

The bottle-scanning method is obviously a lot easier for long drug names but this feature didn’t always work in testing. For example, when I scanned my Xyzal (over-the-counter allergy medication) bottle, the app was unable to confirm a direct match and offered a few incorrect suggestions. Manually typing the name into the search bar surfaced the right prescription. Next, you can set the frequency (every day, on specific days of the week, or as needed, for instance), the time you take it, as well as choose the pill shape and color, and optionally add other notes.

Next, I scanned my Montelukast (asthma medication) prescription bottle. The Health app was again unable to confirm a direct match and, this time, offered no suggestions. I had more success searching by name, which brought up the correct medication. (We’ll take this opportunity to point out that watchOS 9 is in beta status and this particular feature may not be fully enabled by Apple and its partners.) The app then asked me to choose the medication type (tablet, dissolving granules, or chewable tablet) before I set the frequency, time, pill shape, and color.

The app doesn’t always offer a direct brand match for vitamins. Searching for Garden of Life, the probiotic and multivitamin brand I prefer, yielded no results, for instance. I was still able to add them to my list using the general “Probiotic” and “One Daily Women’s” options, but I hope Apple expands support for more vitamin brands in the future.

Even if you need to resort to searching by name, the process of inputting your medications is fairly quick and easy. After adding mine, the app informed me of a “moderate” interaction risk between my multivitamin and alcohol. It advised me to avoid drinking alcoholic beverages when I take this vitamin, as doing so could cause “skin flushing.”

On the Apple Watch, a pill icon represents the Medications app. Here, you can view your medication list (including the time of day you’re supposed to take each) and log them as Taken or Skipped. If you set several different medications for the same time, you can easily log all of them as Taken at once. Medications you log for the day move to the bottom of your list with a check mark next to their name.

The Apple Watch already features a built-in GPS to track your route, pace, and distance when you run outside, but watchOS 9 adds several running efficiency metrics that can help you evaluate your effort, performance, and training progress. That includes your running power, stride length, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation.

Since the Apple Watch really wants to replace your dedicated running watch, I pitted it against the Polar Pacer Pro, which can also track your running power from your wrist without any additional sensors. I tracked the same, flat one-mile barefoot beach run wearing the Apple Watch Series 7 on my left wrist and the Pacer Pro on my right.

Peloton Bike users should be familiar with the Output metric, measured in Watts, as an indicator of your cycling power, based on your cadence and resistance. The Peloton Tread offers the same metric but, there, it’s based on your speed and incline. The new running power metric on the Apple Watch is similar. Apple says it “reflects the intensity of your run and can give you a sense of your effort as your speed or incline changes.”

During my easy one-mile beach run, the Apple Watch calculated my maximum and average power at 118W and 110W, respectively. The Pacer Pro calculated those metrics at 160W and 138W, respectively. That’s a fair gap, but right now there is no running power standard across brands.

We’re looking for consistent, reasonable running power measurements from any one device. In other words, if I ran the same route at about the same pace, I should expect similar running power results from each wearable.

So, I took both watches on a second run, this time on a slightly more challenging route on a hilly gravel trail. For the one-mile trail run, the Apple Watch said I exerted 141W of max power, and 118W on average, a reasonable result. Meanwhile, the Pacer Pro calculated my max and average power at 231W and 126W, respectively.

It’s impressive that the Apple Watch can now track your stride length, ground contact time, and vertical oscillation from your wrist without any extra accessories strapped to the body. Many other fitness watches, including Pacer Pro, require a separate running power sensor such as the Stryd to measure these metrics.

The vertical oscillation metric measures your vertical movement with each step and can help you determine if you’re wasting too much energy going up, instead of forward. Stride length refers to the distance between your steps as you run. Ground contact time indicates the amount of time, in milliseconds, your foot is in contact with the ground when you’re pounding the pavement.

To see these new running metrics while tracking an outdoor run, tap the ellipsis in the top right corner of the Outdoor Run card within the Workout app, tap the pencil icon next to Open > Workout Views > Edit Views, and toggle on Include next to the ones you want. Apple’s watchOS 9 offers these new metrics only for outdoor runs, not for treadmill sessions.

You can view these metrics in real time on the watch as you track a run, in the Fitness app summary, and over time via the Health app. Without context, data is useless so I’m happy that Apple explains these metrics in the Health app and offers trend graphs to track your changes over the last week, month, half-year, and year. I would like Apple to also show how you stack up against other runners for each of these metrics like it does for the existing Cardio Fitness (VO2 Max) score; this would help casual runners interpret the results.

WatchOS 9 also adds a new heart rate zone feature that can help you monitor your intensity during workouts. Many other fitness trackers already show which heart rate zone you’re in and keep track of how much time you spend in each one, so I’m glad Apple is playing catch up here.

The watch automatically calculates your heart rate zones using existing Health data and Apple says it updates Max and Resting values automatically on the first of every month.

If you want, you can manually adjust your Heart Rate Zones via the Settings menu. To do so, navigate to Settings > Workout > Heart Rate Zones, and switch it from Automatic to Manual.

During workouts, the watch shows your current zone (1 through 5) as well as the amount of time you spent in that zone (along with your current and average heart rate, both of which were already available). Like most other wearables, Apple’s heart rate zones are color-coded: blue for zone 1, aqua for zone 2, yellow for zone 3, orange for zone 4, and red for zone 5. The color-coding, combined with the Apple Watch Series 7’s bright, crisp display, makes it easy to see which zone you’re in while you exercise.

In testing, I stuck with Apple’s Automatic heart rate zone calculations, which slightly differed from that of the Polar Pacer Pro running watch, but not wildly so.

For my easy one-mile beach run, the Apple Watch said I spent 29 seconds in Zone 1 (less than 132bpm), 1:31 in Zone 2 (133 to 144bpm), 1:05 in Zone 3 (145 to 156bpm), 5:23 in Zone 4 (157 to 168bpm), and 5:39 in Zone 5 (169bpm or higher). The Pacer Pro said I spent 14 seconds in Zone 1 (less than 108bpm), 13 seconds in Zone 2 (108 to 126bpm), 1:37 in Zone 3 (127 to 144bpm), 2:28 in Zone 4 (145 to 162bpm), and 9:33 in Zone 5 (163bpm or higher).

As you can see, the Pacer Pro said I spent the majority of the run in Zone 5 while the Apple Watch said I spent most of the time equally split between Zones 4 and 5. Like with the new running power metrics, slight variations in heart rate zone data from one wearable to the next are to be expected, so it’s a good idea to stick with one device to track your changes over time.

In testing, this new heart rate zone data was enabled on the Apple Watch by default. In other words, you can see your zones on the watch when working out without having to make any changes, unlike with the new running metrics. Of course, you can also always manually disable this feature, too.

Apple was late to the game when it added sleep tracking in 2020 as part of watchOS 7 and, at launch, the feature was very basic. Last year brought overnight respiration tracking as part of watchOS 8, and now the next generation of its smartwatch OS can monitor your sleep stages.

When you wear it to bed, the watch uses your heart rate and movement data to track the amount of time you spend awake, in REM, core (aka light), and deep sleep. Apple said it trained and validated its machine learning models “against the clinical gold standard, polysomnography, with one of the largest and most diverse populations ever studied for a wearable.”

You see your sleep stage data in the Sleep app on the Apple Watch and in the Health app on the iPhone. After my first night wearing my watchOS 9-equipped Series 7 to bed, the watch said I slept for 6.5 hours total and spent 3% of the time awake (11 minutes), 24% in REM sleep (1 hour and 35 minutes), 60% in core sleep (4 hours and 3 minutes), and 13% in deep sleep (52 minutes).

For that same night, the Google Nest Hub, which contactlessly tracks your sleep from the nightstand, offered very similar sleep stage results. It reported I spent 26% of my slumber in REM sleep (2 hours and 14 minutes), 56% in light sleep (4 hours and 47 minutes), and 6% in deep sleep (31 minutes). The Nest Hub said I got an extra hour of shut-eye—7.5 hours total—but that included 52 minutes of awake time and, indeed, I was tossing and turning before falling asleep.

Even with this new sleep stage data, the Apple Watch still lags the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series on the slumber-tracking front. Samsung’s latest flagship smartwatches can track your snoring and even record audio of it if you need evidence.

WatchOS 9 is a major release with lots of other upgrades, including a new Multisport workout type for triathletes, expanded atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection capabilities, a revamped Calendar app, less intrusive notifications, and more. I’m just scratching the surface of what it offers in this first look, so be sure to check out our coverage of watchOS 9 when it officially arrives this fall.

Meanwhile, Cupertino also has significant changes in store for iPhones later this year. From new Lock Screen customization options to iMessage editing, check out the iOS 16 features that we’re most excited to use.

