LawCity.Com Welcomes Leading NFT and emerging technology attorney Charles Slamowitz to its Advisory Board – Baker City Herald

Ads

Acclaimed Web3 attorney joins LawCity.Com‘s advisory board to advise on strategy and new initiatives.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — LawCity.Com, the first legal district, legal directory, and legal search engine in the metaverse, is pleased to announce that Charles Slamowitz, a New York City-based attorney who is a leading authority in Web3 law, has joined its advisory board. As a member of LawCity.Com‘s advisory board, Mr. Slamowitz will provide strategic advice to LawCity.Com regarding new technologies and legal developments in the Web3 space, as well as regarding new initiatives it will pursue.

“In Web3 and the metaverse, there are boundless possibilities awaiting legal pioneers, such as the tenants of LawCity.Com, who see applications today for technologies like NFTs and smart contracts in the legal industry and who appreciate the potential the technologies hold for the future when we expect documents like medical records and property deeds to be on the blockchain, and documents like sales agreements and wills to be smart contracts,” said Richard Grungo, Jr., founder of LawCity.Com. “We couldn’t imagine a better advisor to help guide LawCity.Com as it grows and evolves than Charles, the preeminent lawyer in the NFT space.”

Mr. Slamowitz counsels an array of NFT projects, from renowned artists and celebrities to nascent startups and filmmakers. He has advised on over two dozen NFT projects, including one from Snoop Dogg. As a young entrepreneur, he successfully sold two businesses within the tech space and realized there was a scarcity of lawyers who truly understood the emerging tech landscape in a way that could help founders and entrepreneurs confidently navigate this new frontier. With his experience as a motivator, Charles attended and graduated from Emory University School of Law, a top-tier law school, and has since launched his own Web3 practice.

“With each passing day, it is increasingly clear how Web3 technologies, including the metaverse, will revolutionize the way individuals engage with and protect their property rights and civil rights, and how much the practice of law will evolve in the next decade or so,” said Slamowitz. “I am excited to serve on LawCity.Com‘s advisory board and help guide it forward because the LawCity.Com team shares my vision for how Web3 technologies can make the lives of legal consumers better, and how important it is for legal consumers and law firms to be educated, as soon as possible, about Web3 technologies and the impact they’ll have on their lives.”

For more information about Charles Slamowitz, please visit http://www.cslamowitz.com.

About LawCity.Com

LawCity.Com is the trade name for Meta Productions, LLC, a vertically integrated NFT-based metaverse company. LawCity.Com intends to continue to purchase, develop, and lease its portfolio of locations for and to the legal industry. The company plans to expand beyond Decentraland and provide access points in all metaverses. The company is focused on providing a simple and secure way for law-related services and charities to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi and NFTs. As the first legal district, legal directory, and legal search engine in the metaverse, LawCity.Com will be the starting point for every avatar’s legal journey in the metaverse.

For more information about LawCity.Com, and to access the legal district, please visit http://www.LawCity.com.

Stay up to date about LawCity.Com developments and join our online communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Richard Grungo, Jr., the founder of LawCity.Com is also a co-founder of Grungo Colarulo, LLC, the New Jersey-based law firm that in December 2021 opened what is believed to be the first personal injury law firm office in the metaverse, as well the first wrongful death, catastrophic injury, nursing home abuse and neglect, employment discrimination, workers’ compensation, and sexual abuse law firm office in the metaverse. Rich has been recognized as a digital pioneer in the legal industry by numerous media outlets, including the ABA Journal, Fortune, Law360, Legaltech News, NJBIZ, and The American Lawyer. GQ even called him a “metahustler.”

Media Contact

Richard Grungo, Jr., LawCity.Com, 1 856.528.4494, rgrungo@lawcity.com



SOURCE LawCity.Com



Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Originally published on the TownNews Content Exchange.

Your comment has been submitted.

Reported

There was a problem reporting this.

Log In

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.

Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.

Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.

Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing

Start for as little as $8.25/mth

Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Error! There was an error processing your request.

Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox

Ads

Start your day with the top headlines

An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.

Sorry, an error occurred.

Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox

Start your day with the top headlines

An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.



Check your email for details.

Invalid password or account does not exist

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Secure & Encrypted

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.



Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

A receipt was sent to your email.

source