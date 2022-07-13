M1X MacBook Pro release date and tasty iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, and iPad tidbits offered up by noted pundit – Notebookcheck.net

Mark Gurman’s most recent Power On newsletter has been stuffed to the gills with information treats about upcoming Apple products. In fact, there seems to be so many new devices coming out of Cupertino soon that the company will have to hold multiple launch events over the next few months. Events are expected to land in both September and November, and it seems possible Apple will have something to show in October too.
Arguably the biggest news will be about the much-anticipated M1X MacBook Pro laptops. The MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are already reportedly in mass production, and Gurman reckons the 2021 MacBook Pro devices could be on sale by the time the 2019 model reaches its “two-year anniversary”, so November 13. Obviously such important products as the M1X MacBook Pro laptops would warrant their own launch event.
There are only minor comments made by the Bloomberg editor in regard to the “smaller” product launches. For instance, the AirPods 3 will apparently have a design that emulates the AirPods Pro and have a “new in-ear shape and shorter stems”. As for the Apple Watch Series 7, yet again a redesign is expected involving a “flatter display” and the 2021 smartwatch will sport a faster processor and “updated screen technology”.
The ninth-generation iPad also gets a mention, and although the comment “slimmer and faster” really doesn’t give much away about the tablet, it will certainly be food for thought for those wanting to upgrade to a new model. Gurman is more effusive about the iPad mini 6, which will get the requisite redesign and apparently become a “fan favorite” due to its slimmer bezels and overall look.
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Last but far from least, the Apple expert talks about the iPhone 13, which he insists won’t be labeled the iPhone 12S despite not featuring huge upgrades over the previous generation. The 2021 iPhone series will keep the same case sizes but sport smaller notches and be powered by the A15 SoC. An always-on display feature is a possible inclusion with the iPhone 13 and ProMotion technology (120 Hz refresh rate for Pro models only) will be implemented.
Many of these details have been rumored before, coming from one source or another, but Gurman has an excellent track record when it comes to Apple-related information. With the new iPhone series expected to be revealed in September and the potential M1X MacBook Pro launch occurring in November, it seems more than possible that Apple will hold an additional online event to cover so many new and redesigned products.
Buy the M1 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon
Bloomberg (subscription) & AppleTrack & 9To5Mac
Images: @RendersbyIan