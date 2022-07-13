Apple may ditch iPhone 14 mini this year and this is what we feel about it – India Today

Jump to navigation
Apple will host another major event in the coming months, and we can expect the launch of four devices like the previous year and the year before. But, there is a slight twist. This year, we will continue to see iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 pro max and iPhone 14 max instead of iPhone 14 mini. Yes, Apple is planning to introduce a ‘max’ variant of the iPhone this year instead of a ‘mini’ version. So what’s changing you may ask – the new iPhone 14 Max variant is rumoured to offer a big 6.7-inch screen without the big price tag that the Pro Max iPhones usually carry. But this brings us to a more important question – why is Apple ditching the iPhone 14 mini this year? We will also talk about the fate of the iPhone 13 mini in this video. #apple #iphone
