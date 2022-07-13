Entain NFT Collection Highlights Responsible Gambling – PlayUSA

Ads

Entain Foundation has demonstrated a desire over the last few years to go where a responsible gambling message can be heard. Currently, that’s in the metaverse.

So Entain has gone with non-fungible tokens – or NFTs – as the new tool of its message. The digital art pieces could become a responsibility tool after evolving as a sort of currency in the decentralized online economy. And maybe, eventually, in more conventional online casinos.

Minted three weeks ago and put up for purchase on OpenSea 11 days ago, the nine Entain NFTs highlight markers of gambling concern:



Said Martin Lycka, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and responsible gambling for Entain and a trustee at the Entain Foundation US:

“The goal of the project is to attract attention to RG matters and their importance in a way that is arguably more palatable in the modern world of social media and cutting edge technology.”

The 2D images and GIFs are housed under Entain’s Gamble Responsibly America banner and were created in collaboration with EnLightening Media.

The Gamble Responsibly America app is available for both Samsung and Apple products. According to the app’s description,

“Gamble Responsibly America allows you to assess your gambling behavior, provides advice on how to best protect yourself from gambling harm, and if required, links to seek further support.”

Proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will benefit the Charles Oakley Foundation. The opening bid on each is 0.0415 ETH, which currently equates to $47.21.

