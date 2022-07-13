Journalists under pressure amid erosion of press freedom: Google News Lab – Business Standard

Ads

Topics

Press Freedom | Google news | Journalist freedom

IANS | New Delhi Last Updated at May 30, 2022 13:07 IST

https://mybs.in/2aveBEF

Google is seeing more and more pressure on journalists and the erosion of not only in Asia, but globally.

According to Irene Jay Liu who leads Lab, part of the Initiative (GNI), despite this, there's a strong sense of mission and purpose that the work needs to be done.

"What has always amazed me is how newsrooms here are willing to collaborate with Google, and each other, to problem-solve and innovate. There's this agility that's really inspiring," Liu said in a Google blog post with David Zuckerman, Content, Initiative.

An experienced political, investigative and data journalist, she was a 2017 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in national reporting as part of the Reuters team that documented widespread cheating in US college admissions.

Now, with News Lab, Irene promotes innovation and the use of technology in newsrooms.

According to her, journalists in the field can see the connection between freedom of expression, freedom of the press and the stability of their democracies and societies, "because they remember a time when things were very, very different".

"They've seen the threat of misinformation and how it can be a matter of life and death, especially in the pandemic. So there's this visceral need to make it work, a sense that 'we don't have a choice, we have to figure it out as an industry'. Otherwise, the trajectory of history can change very quickly," Liu stressed.

Misinformation is top of mind almost everywhere in the region, and journalists feel as if it's their cross to bear.

"What's interesting in Asia is that you have people coming online for the first time, so there's an opportunity to develop awareness and resistance to misinformation from the start," Liu noted.

In India, Google has piloted this approach through FactShala, which teaches news and information literacy to first-time internet users.

Factshala partners with trusted sources, civil society organisations, nonprofits, community workers, educators, journalists, to get the word out in multiple languages.

"As long as we listen to the journalism community and respond to what they need, there's a lot we can achieve together,a said Liu.

–IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Ads

Digital Editor

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY

Copyrights © 2022 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved.



Upgrade To Premium Services

Business Standard is happy to inform you of the launch of “Business Standard Premium Services”

As a premium subscriber you get an across device unfettered access to a range of services which include:



Premium Services

In Partnership with

Dear ,

Welcome to the premium services of Business Standard brought to you courtesy FIS.

Kindly visit the Manage my subscription page to discover the benefits of this programme.

Enjoy Reading!

Team Business Standard

source