Disney+ Hotstar expands content menu in life after IPL | Mint – Mint

NEW DELHI : Having lost the rights to live-stream Indian Premier League matches for the next five years, Disney+ Hotstar is going all out to beef up its entertainment content and prevent subscribers from leaving the platform.

In the process, it is placing itself as a rival to Amazon Prime and helping crystallize streaming platforms in the Indian market.

On one side are platforms offering sports viewing, led by Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 after it recently won the digital streaming rights to the IPL for ₹23,758 crore for 2023-27. On the other are entertainment-led platforms, possibly jostling for the same set of subscribers in post-pandemic India.

The Walt Disney-owned streaming service is buying big-ticket films and bringing fresh web originals to the platform. Later this week, Hotstar will premiere Kamal Haasan’s latest Tamil hit Vikram, which it acquired for an estimated ₹100 crore.

The platform is ramping up its slate of south Indian films and web shows and will bank on its international originals, including those from Marvel, dubbed in multiple languages to woo young audiences, media analysts said.

One of them had earlier estimated that the platform might lose up to 50% of its paid subscribers as IPL moves to Reliance-owned platforms.

“Disney+ Hotstar will obviously see a direct impact (on existing subscriber base), which can be expected at 15-20 million users. This will still leave the brand with around a 30 million user base, which will be quite neck-and-neck with Amazon Prime Video,” said Aditya Pandit, associate director-media at media agency Carat India.

The “advantage” Hotstar gets out of this is it has saved the eyewatering sum needed to win the IPL rights, he said. “How well the brand sustains without IPL and utilizes the big savings will be a story to watch,” Pandit added, pointing out that the platform will have the benefit of exclusive Disney and Marvel content.

Disney+ Hotstar is present in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, with around 50 million subscribers.

In its May earnings call, Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Walt Disney Co., said the platform has about 500 shows in the pipeline for local content outside of the English-speaking market, including 100 for India alone.

Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital Ltd, said the next few months could see the platform investing big in non-cricket content, including large-scale web shows that could significantly raise costs for web originals across the industry.

Apart from the latest international original Ms Marvel, which premiered in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Hotstar has announced the third season of its crime thriller Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen; Telugu political drama Parampara; Hindi original Shoorveer and a show with YouTuber Bhuvan Bam titled Taaza Khabar.

The platform did not respond to Mint’s queries on its strategies to cope with a possible subscriber churn after the loss of IPL. However, a person familiar with the company’s strategy said that both Indian and international content would keep Hotstar subscribers hooked.

“Thor, which is releasing this week, will be on Disney+Hotstar within 10 weeks. We also have Koffee with Karan as an exclusive for streaming subscribers, which begins this week,” he said.

He added that cricket fans were not on Disney+Hotstar for IPL alone, given that the OTT service still has several cricket properties.

“While ICC and BCCI are with the service till 2023, soon you will see Asia Cup in August and then T20 World Cup in October. So, yes, there may be some churn, but not to the extent projected by analysts,” the person said.

However, in an earlier interview, Sidharth Shakdher, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar, said the platform may have started as a destination for cricket, but that’s no longer the case.

“We have the best of international content and local originals. If you’re a sports lover, of course, there’s cricket as well, but we don’t have to hammer that point anymore. What we need to build on is that we are one platform with the best Indian and international content. So that’s why there’s a larger skew towards it in our campaigns now,” Shakdher said.

Gaurav Banerjee, head, content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM (Hindi-speaking markets) entertainment network, Disney Star India, also said earlier that the platform has received a “phenomenal response” for its regional, as well as dubbed international, titles.

“With language no longer being a barrier to accessing compelling content, we aim to create various avenues for content discovery across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam to keep our audiences engaged at all times. We will continue to focus on South Indian content as we bring to our audiences exciting titles,” he said.

An executive at a rival streaming platform agreed that Hotstar would need to go aggressive on regional languages and premium movie offerings.

“Otherwise, they run the risk of losing their cricket base completely,” the person said, declining to be named. On IPL, Hotstar is estimated to have made approximately ₹1,200 crore from both advertising and subscriptions.

To be sure, major video-streaming companies such as Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and SonyLIV may not have IPL rights to boast of but will be able to sail through due to the heavy investments they have already made in other kinds of content, and because consumption patterns vary, Kedar Kulkarni, vice-president, digital, Puretech Digital, a digital agency said.

“A lot of people use these platforms as part of the deal with their telecom service provider. Audiences in tier-II and tier-III cities opt for such deals over an annual subscription,” Kulkarni said.

Subscriber churn may not be as easy to predict since annual packs will ensure audiences turn to content other than IPL that lasts only two months.

It will make a lot of sense even for Voot, the platform owned by Viacom18 that won IPL digital rights, to build its entertainment portfolio around the IPL as a tentpole property, said Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO of media consulting firm Ormax, since, so far, it has not acquired too many films, and has focused on select web-series.

