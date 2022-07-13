Samsung Galaxy S20 series has secured the July 2022 update in Europe – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: July 11th, 2022 at 15:53 UTC+02:00

Samsung keeps rolling out the July 2022 security patch for more Galaxy devices, and the latest to join the party is the Galaxy S20 series. The Fan Edition variant got the update first a few days ago, and the proper flagship models are now following.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are getting the new update in Europe. The package carries firmware version G98xxXXSEFVF4 and should only include the July 2022 security patch.

The firmware is available for the Galaxy S20 LTE (SM-G980F) and S20 5G (SM-G981B) in Switzerland and Germany.

The Galaxy S20+ LTE is getting the update in Switzerland, whereas the S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S22 Ultra got the July 2022 security patch in Germany and Switzerland. At least, for now. The Galaxy S20 series should get the latest firmware package in more markets across Europe and other continents soon. Availability is expanding as we speak.

The July 2022 security patch got detailed last week, and as usual, it comes with dozens of fixes for Android OS, One UI, and Samsung apps. You can preview the patch in our hands-on video below.

Where available, the latest update can be acquired by Galaxy S20 customers after tapping the update notification or by accessing the Settings app on their Samsung phones, navigating to “Software update,” and tapping “Download and install.”

Alternatively, Galaxy S20 customers can download the latest official firmware files from our website and install the update manually using a PC.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy S20

SamsungGalaxy S20+ 5G

SamsungGalaxy S20 Ultra 5G

You might also like

Three days ago, the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ received a new security patch, while the Galaxy Not …

Samsung started beta testing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 almost four moths ago, before bringing the official sta …

Update (July 7, 2022): Another case of a Galaxy S20+ getting green lines on the display was brought to our att …

Samsung has released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The update is being rolled out to …

Last week, Samsung released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy S22 series. However, it was limited to …

Samsung has released the July 2022 security update to one more phone in the US. This time, the update has been …

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G

SM-X906B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

Ads

source