Robot Known for Outrunning Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Solana, and Two ‘Surprise’ Altcoins As… – The Daily Hodl

A robot with a reputation for outperforming an aggregated basket of the 20 largest crypto assets is presenting its latest portfolio allocations as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) battle to stay afloat.
Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to create algorithmic portfolio assessments consistent with a “hive mind” consensus.
The bot’s newest data finds that traders’ risk appetite has decreased slightly compared to recent weeks, with most market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with only nine altcoins in addition to crypto stalwarts Bitcoin at 57% and Ethereum at 43%.
Coming in third is lending and borrowing protocol Aave (AAVE) at 33%, followed by Ethereum competitor Solana (SOL) at 29% overweight.
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s native token BNB and decentralized finance protocol Uniswap (UNI) tied for fifth with a 20% boosted allocation.
“Latest results of the Real Vision Exchange crypto survey. Bitcoin makes it back to #1. AAVE and Binance surprise.
1. Bitcoin 57%
2. Ethereum 43%
3. Aave 33%
4. Solana 29%
5. Binance 20%”
Participants voted four other prominent digital assets as “overweight” by 16%, including layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), dollar-pegged stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC), smart contract platform Algorand (ALGO), and ETH challenger Cardano (ADA).
Both ALGO and ADA have been in the news this week after the announcement that top Cardano architect John Woods was leaving Input Output Global (IOG) to go work for Algorand.
Rounding out the list of overweight digital assets at 14% is layer-1 smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX).
Cryptocurrencies that fell out of the overweight list into “neutral” this week include decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol THORChain, decentralized application-creating protocol Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR), and 3D virtual reality world Decentraland (MANA).
The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst and hedge fund CEO Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.
Real Vision founder and macro economic expert Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing,” saying it has historically outperformed a bucket of the top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Kit8.net
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
Robot Known for Outrunning Crypto Markets Allocates to Ethereum, Solana, and Two ‘Surprise’ Altcoins As… – The Daily Hodl
A robot with a reputation for outperforming an aggregated basket of the 20 largest crypto assets is presenting its latest portfolio allocations as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) battle to stay afloat.