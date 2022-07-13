Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. Ltd. Presents Affordable Windows 11 Keys – Digital Journal

Ads

The introduction of the 11th iteration of MC Windows was dubbed “well-deserved hype” by innumerable household names in the tech industry. It was officially launched on the 5th of October 2021, although it created huge waves on the market months before it arrived at Microsoft’s store.

Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. Ltd. Is a Philippines-based online store that is making Windows 11 more accessible to the masses, as the original price of the official Windows 11 activation key is arguably steep for casual PC users.

Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. LTD’s spokesperson imparts that licensed versions of Windows 11 offer a variety of benefits. The latest version of Windows OS has raised the bar of performance for professional programmers, coders, pen-testers, IT engineers, as well as gamers, cinephiles, and Windows power users.

The company’s spokesperson has divulged that the newest Windows 11 version offers a far more cohesive UI packed with exquisite features; improved support for multi-monitor setups; translucent windows have been reintroduced; the enhanced interactions with touchscreen devices, as well as the replacement of the old Windows Store with the brand-new Microsoft Store, are just some of the many advantages users with valid Windows 11 product keys can reap.

In addition to Windows 11 key, Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. LTD imparts that the Office 2021 Key is essential to Windows power users that rely on other Office programs, such as Windows Excel or PowerPoint. The company’s representative had stated:

“The original Microsoft Office Key is currently priced at around $199.99, but don’t worry, there is a way to get the Windows 11 operating system at an affordable price. You can find the best price at Direct Games,” said the company’s spokesperson.

At Pixel Direct Store Shop, the price of a fully-functional Windows 11 Key is currently on a huge sale, costing only €8.99. The original price of the Windows 11 Pro Key was €149.99 and is now discounted by a whopping 94%.

The brand has included a detailed step-by-step guide on how Windows 11 activation key needs to be used. According to the instructions, the users need to purchase their new software and open the mail from Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. LTD. This mail will feature an official Microsoft download link and license key; it is typically sent in under 5 minutes upon purchase.

The users then need to click on the “Download My Software” button and install Windows 11 Pro. After launching the installer, the users only need to enter the provided Windows 11 license key and finalize the setup.



More information about Pixel Direct Store Shop is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Company Name: Pixel Direct Store Shop Co. Ltd.

Contact Person: Irfan Vural

Email: Send Email

Address:Romehand Building 9056 Centennial, Road Batong

City: Dalig Kawit

Country: Philippines

Website: https://directgames.store/windows-11-key



