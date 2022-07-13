Crypto Telegram Groups – Top 10 with Free Access | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Ads

Cryptocurrency is still one of the most popular payment instruments in the world. Hundreds of companies create their own tokens and try selling them on the global market. Millions of investors buy Bitcoin and other popular digital coins on a daily basis and wait when the price will skyrocket again.

There is a lot of news about cryptocurrency on millions of sites but it is still hard to track useful and updated information. That is why so many crypto-oriented internet users prefer using telegram groups. Let’s take a look at the best channels with thousands of subscribers.

First of all, we would like to turn your attention to this particular group. When this channel has been founded, it provided inside info about events in the cryptocurrency world. But now it also functions as a free chat where every member can express their opinion or share the info about tokens, companies and investment strategies. If you are interested in signals and airdrops this channel would be extremely useful.

This group is another interesting inside info provider. It serves as a source for advertising your cryptocurrency project. You can use this group as a promotion tool for your company – use that chat to create a post or contact the admin of the group to get more information about the services of the channel. You can also write any question you like as long as it is related to the discussed topic. Here you can find investors for the project or invest in one of the many offers.

On this channel, you will not be able to chat with users. But you can keep yourself updated on news that appears in the world of cryptocurrency on a daily basis. Who knows maybe today will be that day you will find a profitable token sale. You can also buy consulting services here as well – the admins will answer as fast as they can.

And here we have another source of info. You will find ads about potentially profitable projects and companies which decided to work in the decentralized finance sphere. Right now the channel has more than 250k subscribers and users. It means that this source of information is a good news provider. If you are a long-term trader and profit maker, welcome to DeFi Million.

It is relatively hard to find a reliable source of information. That is why we decided to include this channel as a news provider. Here you will find useful news and other stuff that could potentially be very profitable for an investor. If you are an investor you can answer the offers posted by the subscribers that ordered promotion services. The group also contains airdrops and signals.

The primary function of this channel is to provide a tool for BTC token exchange. Convert your tokens into USDT and make digital coins real. Order advertising services and cash in exchange for cryptocurrency. It is relatively hard to find a place where you can have a fast and reliable exchange. This channel also provides the latest news. The limits are mentioned in a description.

The traffic of news on this channel is truly spectacular. The publications appear on a daily basis due to the simplicity of the Telegram interface. If you want to publish your post all you have to do is to contact admins and ask them for help. With the help of this channel, you will become informed about the world of cryptocurrency.

Telegram could be the best provider of news about the cryptocurrency world. The publications are very useful and even advertising posts can bring potential profit. The updates are performed in an automatic way.

Finally, the news is translated into the Russian language. That makes it very simple to follow the news from the cryptocurrency world even if you are not speaking English. That is why this channel is very popular – the Russian community is very big.

This channel is great for traders and investors that are aimed at making a profit in the cryptocurrency world. You can also connect the chat and discuss with the members anything related to the cryptocurrency world.

Summary: Crypto telegram channels provides not only crypto signals telegram, they also discussion opportunity in groups, ama sessions, promotion opportunity for unknown projects and many more.

To get some Marketing support for your crypto project in all of these channels and groups feel free to website https://icospeaks.com/ico-ieo-promotion

