Barring any new COVID lockdowns this fall, the iPhone 14's Inventory is estimated to be at manageable levels for the remainder of 2022 – Patently Apple

A new analytical report states that although there have been worries about high global smartphone inventory and weak demand due to high inflation levels, this isn’t the case in the US smartphone market that has shown resilience through Q2 2022. Data from the Counterpoint US Monthly Smartphone Channel Share Tracker shows the US smartphone market was down 4% MoM but up 2% YoY in May.



More importantly, Apple has the fastest factory-to-consumer shipping timelines among smartphone OEMs. The iOS inventory was very low at the end of 2021 as the iPhone 13 remained in high demand. The inventory started to increase as the initial demand settled and supply improved. Sell-in continued to improve until March 2022 but dropped back again in April due to China lockdowns. We expect Apple’s Q2 2022 sell-in to remain flat YoY.



Counterpoint believes that the inventories are normal at present given the seasonality of demand, especially ahead of the back-to-school promotional season. The demand has been steady, driven by strong carrier promotions, especially in postpaid channels.



Android inventory levels have been higher than in previous years but still manageable. Samsung’s inventory went up in January 2022 driven by the Galaxy S22 series shipments. The Galaxy S22 Ultra accounted for nearly half of the Galaxy S22 series shipments. The Galaxy A13 5G, which is the cheapest 5G device in Samsung’s portfolio, also came in large volumes.



For more on this, read the full Counterpoint report by Hanish Bhatia, a Senior Analyst based in Toronto, Canada. Our cover graphic is from DuanRui’s twitter image as presented below which includes the rumored 14Plus model.



