Maggie | Love Is Unpredictable Teaser – Disney Plus Informer

Hulu has released a “Love Is Unpredictable” teaser for the Hulu/Star Original comedy series “Maggie” which is now streaming on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand. The series will also be coming to Disney+ in other countries including the UK, Ireland and Canada however a release date for these regions has not been announced yet.

Check out the teaser below:

Based on the short film by Tim Curcio, “Maggie” follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

“Maggie” stars Rebecca Rittenhouse along with David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott.

Justin Adler and Maggie Mull are writers and executive producers on “Maggie.” Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also executive produce.

20th Television is the studio.

You can check out the trailer for “Maggie” below:



